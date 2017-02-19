Box Office: Jolly LLB 2 jumps on Saturday, collects 6.35 crores

As was expected from Jolly LLB 2, the film was the best choice available for audience across the country and that showed in the Saturday numbers. While Rs. 4.14 crore came on Friday, Saturday saw a jump in collections as Rs. 6.35 crore more came in. As a result, the film has now shot up to Rs. 88.20 crore.
The film was hardly impacted by a couple of new releases – Running Shaadi and Irada. However, since The Ghazi Attack is finding fair footfalls coming its way, at least a small section of audience has been divided. That said, in the larger picture, Jolly LLB 2 is continuing to lead by leaps and bounds and yet again did much more than all the new releases combined together.
The Akshay Kumar starrer is set to jump today as well and one waits to see the kind of height that is eventually scaled. Though it would be a wait and watch mode for now, it would be quite interesting if the Rs. 95 crore mark is touched before the film steps into the weekdays.