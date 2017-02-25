Box Office: Jolly LLB 2 grosses 176 crores at the worldwide box office

By Bollywood Hungama News Network
  • 0
  • 0

Box Office Akshay Kumar's Jolly LLB 2 collects 2.45 cr. on Day 12; enters 100 Crore Club

The Subhash Kapoor directed Akshay Kumar starrer Jolly LLB 2 released on 10th February 2017. The film which received positive reviews from the critics has managed to win the audiences appreciation as well. In fact Jolly LLB 2 has managed to enter the 100 crore club in 12 days of its release, collecting Rs. 100.37 cr at the domestic box office till date.

In this box office report we take a look at the worldwide box office collections of Jolly LLB 2. According to reports, Jolly LLB 2 has crossed Rs. 176 crores at the worldwide box office as of February 21, 2017. While the domestic gross collections of the film are pegged at Rs. 145.07 cr, the overseas gross collections are pegged at Rs. 31.48 cr.

Jolly LLB 2 box office at a glance

India Gross: Rs. 145.07 cr. [104.45 cr. NETT]

Overseas Gross: Rs. 31.48 cr. [4.70 mil. USD]

Total Worldwide Gross: Rs. 176.55 cr.

Tags: , ,

You might also like

Mahesh Bhatt

SHOCKING: Mahesh Bhatt to bring Pakistani…

Ram Gopal Varma

Will Ram Gopal Varma bring an NOC from Bal…

Prakash Jha breaks silence after CBFC refuses to release his film Lipstick Under My Burkha news

Prakash Jha breaks silence after CBFC…

Pooja Bhatt

Pooja Bhatt warns about fake agents on…

Salman Khan

Confirmed! Sooraj Barjatya will do a film…

Dangal-5

Dangal opens in Pakistan as play

Rate this article
Make favorite

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • 5000 characters remaining

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5
Back to Reviews
New notification