Box Office: Jolly LLB 2 fares better than Kaabil and Raees in week 4; collects 2.35 cr

By Bollywood Hungama News Network
Jolly LLB 2 fares better than Kaabil and Raees in week 4; collects 2.35 cr

It has been four weeks since the release of the Akshay Kumar starrer Jolly LLB 2. The film directed by Subhash Kapoor which was a sequel to the 2013 release Jolly LLB, has been faring well at the box office despite competition from previous and newer releases.

In this special report we take a look at the collections of Jolly LLB 2 in its fourth week while comparing the same to the previously released Hrithik Roshan starrer Kaabil and the Shah Rukh Khan starrer Raees. Interestingly, Jolly LLB 2 that has raked in Rs. 2.35 cr in its fourth week surpasses the collections of both Kaabil and Raees that had collected Rs. 48 lakhs and Rs. 17 lakhs respectively.

Fourth week box office at a glance

Jolly LLB 2 – Rs. 2.35 cr

Kaabil – Rs. 48 lacs

Raees – Rs. 17 lacs

