Box Office: Aamir Khan’s Dangal collects USD 109K on Day 8 in Hong Kong; total collections at USD 1.11 million

The Aamir Khan starrer Dangal seems to be near unstoppable at the box office. After dominating the domestic charts and the Chinese box office, the Nitesh Tiwari directed film released in Hong Kong. Once again seeing a similar trend the business of Dangal has seen an upward growth since its release a little over a week ago.
After crossing the USD 1 million mark within the first week of its release Dangal has now managed to draw in a further USD 109K [Rs. 69.71 lakhs]. But what is interesting to note is the fact that the eight day collections of Dangal at the Hong Kong and Macau box office is considerably higher than the opening day collections of USD 85K [Rs. 54.36 lakhs] within the same market.
While the collection of Dangal, within the Hong Kong and Macau territories continues to grow the current collections of the film here are pegged at USD 1.11 million [Rs. 7.09 cr]. Thanks to this the total overseas collections of Dangal are now pegged at USD 215.03 million [Rs. 1375.22 cr], while the film’s Worldwide total (including India) are USD 295.54 million [Rs. 1889.38 cr]
Dangal Hong Kong and Macau box office at a glance
Thu – US$ 85 K
Fri – US$ 109 K
Sat – US$ 215 K
Sun – US$ 215 K
Mon – US$ 94 K
Tue – US$ 107 K
Wed – US$ 99 K
Thu – US$ 109 K