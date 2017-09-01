Bollywood Hungama
Last Updated 01.09.2017 | 4:59 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Bhoomi Baadshaho Toilet – Ek Prem Katha Daddy
follow us on

Box Office: Aamir Khan’s Dangal collects USD 109K on Day 8 in Hong Kong; total collections at USD 1.11 million

By Bollywood Hungama News Network

Dangal grosses 32.28 mil. AED at the U.A.EG.C.C box office

The Aamir Khan starrer Dangal seems to be near unstoppable at the box office. After dominating the domestic charts and the Chinese box office, the Nitesh Tiwari directed film released in Hong Kong. Once again seeing a similar trend the business of Dangal has seen an upward growth since its release a little over a week ago.

After crossing the USD 1 million mark within the first week of its release Dangal has now managed to draw in a further USD 109K [Rs. 69.71 lakhs]. But what is interesting to note is the fact that the eight day collections of Dangal at the Hong Kong and Macau box office is considerably higher than the opening day collections of USD 85K [Rs. 54.36 lakhs] within the same market.

While the collection of Dangal, within the Hong Kong and Macau territories continues to grow the current collections of the film here are pegged at USD 1.11 million [Rs. 7.09 cr]. Thanks to this the total overseas collections of Dangal are now pegged at USD 215.03 million [Rs. 1375.22 cr], while the film’s Worldwide total (including India) are USD 295.54 million [Rs. 1889.38 cr]

Dangal Hong Kong and Macau box office at a glance

Thu – US$ 85 K

Fri – US$ 109 K

Sat – US$ 215 K

Sun – US$ 215 K

Mon – US$ 94 K

Tue – US$ 107 K

Wed – US$ 99 K

Thu – US$ 109 K

Tags: , , , ,

You might also like

Box Office: A Gentleman run comes to an end,…

Box Office: Baadshaho takes a flying start…

Box Office: Toilet – Ek Prem Katha Day 21 in…

Box Office: Bareilly Ki Barfi Day 14 in…

Box Office: A Gentleman Day 7 in overseas

Box Office: A Gentleman continues to be low

Rate this article
Make favorite

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification