Shah Rukh Khan will once again be back on TV with his show

Readers may be aware that before becoming the invincible superstar Khan that he is, Shah Rukh Khan started his career in the entertainment industry as a TV star. Now, taking into consideration the continuing popularity of his serials, one of Shah Rukh Khan’s serials Circus will be returning on television.

Circus will go on air for the second time on Doordarshan from this weekend, February 19 at 8 pm and the official twitter handle of the channel has posted a couple of tweets about the same. The series had actress Renuka Sahane playing the role of Shah Rukh Khan’s love interest. Directed by Aziz Mirza and Kundan Shah, the series saw the actor playing the role of an NRI who returns from the US to save a failing business of Circus and it also stars popular filmmaker Ashutosh Gowariker.

Though Shah Rukh Khan doesn’t do TV anymore and has often made appearances only as a host in a couple of shows after he became a superstar, the actor continues to express his respect towards this medium. Being one of the few actors who have made a massive mark switching from serials to films, Shah Rukh Khan has never refrained from crediting his success to the TV industry which brought him fame and success. Reportedly, Shah Rukh Khan had once said that television was his favourite medium amongst theatre, films and TV as the actor had worked in all of them.

Last seen in Raees, Shah Rukh Khan is now gearing up for his other films which includes Imtiaz Ali’s next and Aanand L. Rai’s next.