Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s unapologetic HARAAMIPANA in Babumoshai Bandookbaaz teaser is a RAGE!

It’s the season of Nawazuddin Siddiqui brilliance. If you’re charmed and stunned by the surprise quotient that he brings to Munna Michael and Mom promos, then brace yourself for his cataclysmic haraamipana in Babumoshai Bandookbaaz. The fast paced teaser finds an unapologetic lout who is delightfully selfish. The lust for emotionless bodily pleasures is accentuated by a dance of insanity that will tickle your imagination with the feathers of artistic brilliance.

Babumoshai Bandookbaaz teaser is a nice mix between an urge for creative veracity and a clever knack for grabbing eye balls of a discerning audience that revels in quirky story telling. Directed by Kushan Nandy, the film is backed by Ashmit Kunder as one of the producers. The teaser will be out tomorrow June 9 and the makers are aiming for an August release though a date has not been finalised as yet.