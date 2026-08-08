The much-awaited trailer of Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups is finally here, offering a first glimpse into a sprawling world where chaos meets chaos, loyalties are tested and every character carries a story of their own. Headlined Yash, the trailer presents Toxic as a larger-than-life saga combining high-octane action and scale with an emotionally charged narrative rooted in love, hunger for power, betrayal and redemption. From striking visuals and explosive action and intense relationships, the trailer promises a gangster saga that is as emotionally driven as it is spectacular.

Toxic trailer out: Yash stars in a heady mixture of action, redemption, destruction and entanglements

At the heart of Toxic lies the complex relationship between Raya and his son, Ticket, adding an emotional core to the larger-than-life gangster world. The trailer also introduces a web of relationships and rivalries, with glimpses into the character arc of Nayanthara, Kiara Advani, Tara Sutaria, Rukmini Vasanth and Huma Qureshi.

Award-winning filmmaker Geetu Mohandas brings her distinctive storytelling and visual sensibility to Toxic, creating an immersive and unpredictable world. The trailer sets up a Yash vs Yash face-off, with Yash portraying both Raya and Ticket — a father and son on opposite sides of an explosive conflict. Beyond this central battle, the trailer showcases the film’s ambitious world-building through high-octane action, thrilling sequences, striking production design and atmospheric visuals.

Shot simultaneously in English and Kannada, Toxic will also be released in dubbed versions in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam, taking its world of action, thrill and larger-than-life storytelling to audiences across languages.

Directed by Geetu Mohandas, Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups stars Yash, Nayanthara, Kiara Advani, Tara Sutaria, Rukmini Vasanth and Huma Qureshi in pivotal roles. Produced by KVN Productions and Monster Mind Creations, the film is set for a worldwide theatrical release on August 26, 2026.

Also Read: Yash turns distributor with Toxic, plans record Karnataka release

More Pages: Toxic Box Office Collection

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