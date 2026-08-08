New poster of Nani’s The Paradise out as teaser gets strong response

Natural Star Nani’s upcoming film The Paradise continues to generate buzz following the release of its teaser. The film, directed by Srikanth Odela, has been among the highly anticipated releases of 2026, with its promotional material and music drawing attention ahead of its theatrical release.

New poster of Nani’s The Paradise out as teaser gets strong response

The teaser has received a strong response from audiences, particularly for its action sequences, visuals and large-scale presentation. Following the response, the makers shared a new poster featuring Nani in an intense and angry avatar. The poster was released on social media as the team celebrated the teaser’s performance across platforms.

Sharing the poster, the makers wrote, “Jadal's madness has erupted with a massive response #TheParadiseTeaser. GRAND RELEASE WORLDWIDE ON 24.09.26. Natural Star @NameisNani in an @odela_srikanth cinema. An @anirudhofficial musical 🎼 #JadalZamanaFromSep24. #TheParadise.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Paradise (@theparadisemovie)

The teaser’s response has also added to the anticipation surrounding Nani and Srikanth Odela’s reunion. The actor and filmmaker previously collaborated on Dasara, and their return for The Paradise has been one of the key talking points surrounding the project.

Meanwhile, the film’s track Aaya Sher has also gained traction among listeners. The song has crossed 1.8 million likes on YouTube, reflecting its growing reach among audiences. Its presence across streaming and social media platforms has further contributed to the film’s promotional momentum.

Produced by SLV Cinemas, The Paradise is being planned as a multilingual theatrical release. The film is slated to release worldwide on September 24, 2026, in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, English, Spanish, Bengali, Kannada and Malayalam. The makers have also reportedly approached Hollywood actor Ryan Reynolds to present the film in international markets.

With Nani in the lead, Srikanth Odela directing and Anirudh Ravichander composing the music, The Paradise is expected to remain in focus as its release date approaches.

Also Read : Nani’s The Paradise teaser out: Srikanth Odela-directorial set for September 24 release

More Pages: The Paradise Box Office Collection

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