Yash is stepping beyond his familiar roles as actor and producer to enter distribution, with his banner Monster Mind Creations partnering with KVN Productions to distribute Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups in Karnataka, according to Variety.

Yash turns distributor with Toxic, plans record Karnataka release

The move gives Yash and his team direct control over the film’s theatrical rollout in his home state. Toxic is being positioned for what is described as the biggest release in Karnataka’s history, with a record number of screens and day one shows planned across the state, including a large-scale rollout in Bengaluru.

Toxic is produced by Venkat K. Narayana and Yash under the KVN Productions and Monster Mind Creations banners. The film is written and directed by Geetu Mohandas and has been shot simultaneously in Kannada and English. It is set to release in Kannada, Hindi, Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam.

With distribution now added to Monster Mind’s portfolio, Toxic reflects Yash’s broader push toward building a vertically integrated filmmaking and distribution operation, alongside standing as one of Karnataka’s most ambitious theatrical launches.

Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups is a stylised action thriller set against the backdrop of a powerful underworld. The film marks Yash’s first release since the KGF franchise, and its scale and casting have fuelled considerable anticipation among audiences and trade watchers alike.

The film features an ensemble cast that includes Nayanthara, Kiara Advani, Huma Qureshi, Tara Sutaria and Rukmini Vasanth alongside Yash, bringing together some of the biggest names across Indian cinema for a single project.

Yash’s entry into distribution through Monster Mind Creations is being read within the industry as a strategic move, positioning the actor as a stakeholder not only in front of the camera but across the film’s theatrical journey as well. Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups releases worldwide on August 26, 2026.

Also Read: Toxic: Makers of Yash starrer unveil new poster to heighten anticipation ahead of trailer release on August 8

More Pages: Toxic Box Office Collection

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