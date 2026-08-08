Toxic trailer launch in Bengaluru: Yash HITS back at rumours of film being shelved, says, “Making a film is like going to war against whole world!”; also reveals, “We shot for 200 days”

Yash, Nayanthara, Kiara Advani, Tara Sutaria, Huma Qureshi, Rukmini Vasanth, Akshay Oberoi, Balaji Manohar, Sudev Nair, director Geetu Mohandas, producer Venkat K Narayana, Yash's wife Radhika Pandit and distributor Anil Thadani attended the trailer launch of Toxic in the luxurious multiplex in Bengaluru. Rocking Star Yash gave a rocking speech where he hit back at numerous rumours that surfaced about the film over the years.

Toxic trailer launch in Bengaluru: Yash HITS back at rumours of film being shelved, says, “Making a film is like going to war against whole world!”; also reveals, “We shot for 200 days”

Yash said, "Nowadays, I see this a lot. Every time a big film starts, there'll be news of it being shelved on the 10th day or 20th day! I don't know from where they write these stories. It's not easy for producers or actors or directors. First of all, making a film is like going to war against the whole world! After all, you don't know what the mood of the actor would be that day or whether they would have sufficient dates. There'll be so many issues."

He continued, "Yet, my partner and producer has never questioned us. We have shot for 200 days. We started on August 8 two years ago. We have shot two versions with all these talented and lovely actors. They have given their time and everything. They were so dedicated."

Interestingly, the trailer of Toxic was also launched on August 8, that is, exactly two years after the film went on floors.

Yash then said, "So all the rumours used to surface. This man stood like a rock. You can see that every money we have spent can be seen on screen."

Toxic releases in cinemas on August 26.

Also Read: Toxic trailer out: Yash stars in a heady mixture of action, redemption, destruction and entanglements

More Pages: Toxic Box Office Collection

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