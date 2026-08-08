Toxic trailer launch in Bengaluru: Yash CONFIRMS that Nayanthara plays his sister in the film; reveals, “We increased Tara Sutaria’s role because of her FABULOUS presence…”

Yash, Nayanthara, Kiara Advani, Tara Sutaria, Huma Qureshi, Rukmini Vasanth, Akshay Oberoi, Balaji Manohar, Sudev Nair, director Geetu Mohandas, producer Venkat K Narayana, Yash's wife Radhika Pandit and distributor Anil Thadani attended the trailer launch of Toxic in the luxurious multiplex in Bengaluru. Rocking Star Yash gave a rocking speech wherein he confirmed that Nayanthara is playing his sister in the action entertainer.

Toxic trailer launch in Bengaluru: Yash CONFIRMS that Nayanthara plays his sister in the film; reveals, “We increased Tara Sutaria’s role because of her FABULOUS presence…”

Yash praised Nayanthara and said, "It takes a lot of grace to choose this film and do what you have done. You are a lady superstar! I know what your market is and how fans love you. I really liked the way you committed yourself to this film. Despite the challenges, you have given your best. You look badass! You look like most badass sister anybody can have."

He then spoke highly of Tara Sutaria, "Your presence gave us so much. In fact, we increased your scenes more than what it was written because of your fabulous presence, effort and elegance."

Toxic releases in cinemas on August 26.

Also Read: Toxic trailer launch in Bengaluru: Yash HITS back at rumours of film being shelved, says, “Making a film is like going to war against whole world!”; also reveals, “We shot for 200 days”

More Pages: Toxic Box Office Collection

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