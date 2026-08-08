Toxic trailer launch in Bengaluru: Yash comes out in support of Kiara Advani amid online negativity, says, “You don’t care! Whatever you believe in, you should do”

Yash, Nayanthara, Kiara Advani, Tara Sutaria, Huma Qureshi, Rukmini Vasanth, Akshay Oberoi, Balaji Manohar, Sudev Nair, director Geetu Mohandas, producer Venkat K Narayana, Yash's wife Radhika Pandit and distributor Anil Thadani attended the trailer launch of Toxic in the luxurious multiplex in Bengaluru. Rocking Star Yash gave a rocking speech where he showed his support to Kiara Advani. The actress faced a lot of negativity online for her performance and portrayal in the film and Yash went all out to defend her.

Toxic trailer launch in Bengaluru: Yash comes out in support of Kiara Advani amid online negativity, says, “You don’t care! Whatever you believe in, you should do”

As soon as Yash took Kiara Advani's name, someone from the crowd shouted "Tabahi". It led to laughter in the auditorium. Yash smiled and remarked, "Tabahi indeed!"

He then said, "The kind of role you have performed in this film, people have just seen a glimpse of it in the trailer. You are so dedicated, man! I have seen you work so hard."

He added, "Kiara was so down to earth. She dedicated herself and surrendered to the film's vision. The way you have performed, you all have to see it."

Then he stated, "What you had to go through as an actor unfortunately. You don't care! Whatever you believe in, you should do and people will celebrate it. It's just that we are ahead of times. People will know it. Thank you so much for your support."

Toxic releases in cinemas on August 26.

Also Read: Toxic trailer launch in Bengaluru: Yash CONFIRMS that Nayanthara plays his sister in the film; reveals, “We increased Tara Sutaria’s role because of her FABULOUS presence…”

More Pages: Toxic Box Office Collection

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