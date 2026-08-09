Toxic trailer launch in Bengaluru: Producer Venkat K Narayana recalls GATECRASHING birthday bash of Yash’s wife Radhika; adds, “Toxic will not just entertain you. It’ll ALTER your pulse!”

Yash, Nayanthara, Kiara Advani, Tara Sutaria, Huma Qureshi, Rukmini Vasanth, Akshay Oberoi, Balaji Manohar, Sudev Nair, director Geetu Mohandas, producer Venkat K Narayana, Yash’s wife Radhika Pandit and distributor Anil Thadani attended the trailer launch of Toxic in the luxurious multiplex in Bengaluru. The event began with a lengthy but interesting speech by producer Venkat K Narayana. He revealed that how he met Yash in an unexpected manner and how the event led to Toxic.

Toxic trailer launch in Bengaluru: Producer Venkat K Narayana recalls GATECRASHING birthday bash of Yash’s wife Radhika; adds, “Toxic will not just entertain you. It’ll ALTER your pulse!”

Venkat K Narayana said, “This journey began with me gatecrashing a birthday party. It was the birthday of Radhika madam! I had to drop a friend of mine at a particular place. He told me that he had to attend a birthday party. He said, ‘Why not stop for 5-10 minutes? Then, we’ll head together’.”

Venkat added, “That’s how I went to her birthday party as an uninvited guest. I had a small conversation (with Yash). That small conversation led to a collaboration. The collaboration led to partnership, not just in cinema but also in various other fields. The partnership turned into a journey and a milestone.”

He then praised Yash, “Apart from what he is as an actor, which all of you can see, his work ethic is extraordinary, while his value system is exceptional. That’s what makes me collaborate, coordinate and admire him for what he is.”

Venkat K Narayana continued, “For a lot of people, excellence is the ultimate target. But in everything that Yash does, which I have seen and experienced myself, the baseline for him is excellence! When he’s there, I know everything will go right. If it’s not going right, he ensures that eventually, it all goes right.”

He added, “I am also confident that when lights go out, Toxic will not only engage and entertain you. It will also alter your pulse!”

Toxic releases in cinemas on August 26.

Also Read: Toxic trailer launch in Bengaluru: Kiara Advani says Yash-starrer is a game-changer in her career: “There’ll be a Kiara before and Kiara after Toxic!”; adds, “Yash, Geetu Mohandas manifested for me to be in the film”

More Pages: Toxic Box Office Collection

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