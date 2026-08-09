Toxic trailer launch in Bengaluru: Kiara Advani says Yash-starrer is a game-changer in her career: “There’ll be a Kiara before and Kiara after Toxic!”; adds, “Yash, Geetu Mohandas manifested for me to be in the film”

Yash, Nayanthara, Kiara Advani, Tara Sutaria, Huma Qureshi, Rukmini Vasanth, Akshay Oberoi, Balaji Manohar, Sudev Nair, director Geetu Mohandas, producer Venkat K Narayana, Yash's wife Radhika Pandit and distributor Anil Thadani attended the trailer launch of Toxic in the luxurious multiplex in Bengaluru. Kiara Advani looked like a million bucks and gave a heartening speech.

Toxic trailer launch in Bengaluru: Kiara Advani says Yash-starrer is a game-changer in her career: “There’ll be a Kiara before and Kiara after Toxic!”; adds, “Yash, Geetu Mohandas manifested for me to be in the film”

Kiara Advani said, "I truly believe that Geetu and Yash manifested for me to be as Nadia in this film! They saw it in me and believed that I was capable of pulling it off. This was much before I knew the faith of leap that I was ready to take as an actor."

She added, "Today, when I watch every little bit of our film, I just want to say thank you. Thank you Geetu and thank you Yash for giving me a part that I know will be very, very special for me as an actor in my journey. I think there will be a Kiara before Toxic and Kiara after Toxic! You guys have spoiled me and every actor in this film. We are going to get so much greedier with every film that we step into."

Later, Nayanthara praised Kiara Advani in her speech. She remarked, "I think this is one of the best films you have done in your entire career. Like you rightly said, there's going to be a Kiara before and there's going to be Kiara after Toxic. Toxic is going to be your best (film). And you look absolutely stunning in the film. Too good!"

Toxic releases in cinemas on August 26.

Also Read: Toxic trailer launch in Bengaluru: Nayanthara says Toxic is Kiara Advani’s “best” film, tells Tara Sutaria, “You’re such a cute, cute, cute girl!”

More Pages: Toxic Box Office Collection

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