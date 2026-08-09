Yash, Nayanthara, Kiara Advani, Tara Sutaria, Huma Qureshi, Rukmini Vasanth, Akshay Oberoi, Balaji Manohar, Sudev Nair, director Geetu Mohandas, producer Venkat K Narayana, Yash's wife Radhika Pandit and distributor Anil Thadani attended the trailer launch of Toxic in the luxurious multiplex in Bengaluru. Nayanthara gave a lengthy but endearing speech wherein she praised her co actors. Her praiseworthy words about Kiara Advani and Tara Sutaria stood out.

Toxic trailer launch in Bengaluru: Nayanthara says Toxic is Kiara Advani’s “best” film, tells Tara Sutaria, “You’re such a cute, cute, cute girl!”

Nayanthara said, "A lot of love to Rukmini, Kiara, Tara, Huma, Akshay and all of you. I have seen some amazing films that Rukmini has been doing. I am so proud of you. Lots of love to you."

Nayanthara then looked at Kiara and said, "I think this is one of the best films you have done in your entire career. Like you rightly said, there's going to be a Kiara before and there's going to be Kiara after Toxic. Toxic is going to be your best (film). And you look absolutely stunning in the film. Too good!"

Regarding Tara Sutaria, she remarked, "The host reminded us of your image as a Disney princess. Well, you actually look like that! You're such a cute, cute, cute girl! So much love to you!"

Toxic releases in cinemas on August 26.

Also Read: Toxic trailer launch in Bengaluru: Yash comes out in support of Kiara Advani amid online negativity, says, “You don’t care! Whatever you believe in, you should do”

More Pages: Toxic Box Office Collection

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