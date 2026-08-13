Nani’s upcoming film The Paradise has been generating significant buzz ahead of its theatrical release, with the film’s massive production scale becoming one of its major talking points. Directed by Srikanth Odela, the film marks the much-awaited reunion of the actor and filmmaker following their previous collaboration. Nani, who has appeared in films such as Hi Nanna and Jersey, is set to be seen in a strikingly different avatar in the upcoming project.

The Paradise: Massive slum set built across acres of land for the Nani starrer

The teaser of The Paradise has already created excitement among audiences with its intense action, rage and intriguing theme. It also offered a glimpse of the film’s large-scale production design, suggesting that the makers have invested heavily in creating an immersive world for the story.

New pictures from the sets have now revealed the enormous scale of the slum settlement created for the film. According to an independent industry source, the makers constructed a massive set spread across acres of land. Finding a suitable location reportedly took months, as no studio had enough land to accommodate such an extensive setup.

The source said, "For the film, The makers built a massive set spread across acres of land. For the location alone, they had to scout for months, as no studio had land large enough to accommodate such an extensive set. In fact, they wanted the slums to look as real and organic as possible. To achieve this, the makers hired experts and had them visit various slums across India to understand the environment and its nuances."

The source further revealed that an arch forms the centrepiece of the settlement and also serves as the protagonist’s home. "The centrepiece of the entire set is an arch, which also serves as the home of the protagonist. The entire sprawling slum settlement has been built around this arch."

Meanwhile, the song ‘Aaya Sher’ has been gaining attention worldwide, with fans recreating Nani’s hook step across social media.

Produced by SLV Cinemas, The Paradise is scheduled to release theatrically on August 21, 2026, in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, English, Spanish, Bengali, Kannada and Malayalam. The makers have also reportedly approached Hollywood actor Ryan Reynolds to present the film in international markets.

Also Read : New poster of Nani’s The Paradise out as teaser gets strong response

More Pages: The Paradise Box Office Collection

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