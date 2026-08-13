The teaser of the upcoming Malayalam time-travel thriller ORIJINAL has been released, offering audiences a glimpse into its unusual mix of time travel, fantasy, humour, thrills and emotional moments. The teaser premiered at 4:57 PM on Think Music’s official YouTube channel after a distinctive digital announcement by six prominent Malayalam directors.

ORIJINAL Teaser Out: Sreenath Bhasi’s two looks add mystery to Malayalam time-travel thriller

Anwar Rasheed, Chidambaram, Tharun Moorthy, Dominic Arun, Salim Ahmed and Krishand announced the teaser release through their respective social media handles with the caption, “It’s TIME to TRAVEL to the world of ORIJINAL.”

The teaser introduces viewers to the film’s time-bending universe, with Sreenath Bhasi appearing in two distinctly different looks. His contrasting appearances have raised questions about whether he is portraying two characters or different versions of the same character. His dialogue, “Ini nammade samayaa,” also stands out in the teaser, while the visuals suggest that unusual events are set in motion by changes in time.

The film had already attracted attention because of its unconventional title, ORIJINAL, and the curiosity surrounding whether it should be read as “Original” or “Orijinal”. The title appears to connect with the film’s larger themes involving time, reality and the blurred boundaries between them. By bringing together science-fiction-like time travel with fantasy, humour, thriller elements and emotion, the film aims to offer a distinctive narrative.

Produced by MAZ Media and Ziku Films, ORIJINAL is written and directed by Ramees, with Harshad serving as co-producer. Electronic Kili has composed the music. The film features an ensemble cast led by Sreenath Bhasi, alongside Abhiram Radhakrishnan, Rajesh Madhavan, Saaf Boi, Binu Pappu, Femina George, Sreekanth Vettiyar, Gokulan, Aneesh G, Salim Hassan, Dinesh Prabhakar, Rajesh Paravoor, Shameer (Chooral), Subin Tarzan, Arun Pradeep, Lala Malappuram, Stini Francis, Haris Saleem and Viru Vivek.

Shafique Mohamed Ali is the editor, while Fahad Fatli is the cinematographer. Arshad Nakkoth and Rejeesh K. Surya have handled the art direction, with Mindstein Studios responsible for visual effects. Ashra Mohammed is the Executive Producer and also oversees casting.

Think Music has acquired the film’s music rights, while Home Screen Entertainments is its GCC distribution partner. Following the teaser release, anticipation around the film’s time-travel storyline and Sreenath Bhasi’s mysterious roles has increased, with more updates expected soon.

Also Read : Mammootty Kampany unveils trailer of Malayalam’s first musical horror comedy Karakkam, watch

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