The much awaited trailer of filmmaker Geetu Mohandas’ Toxic released yesterday and, ever since, it has become the talk of the town. The striking visuals, action and production design has ensured that the chatter around the film hasn’t stopped on social media. Along with that, Tara Sutaria’s presence in it has also been noticed and appreciated.

Tara Sutaria opens up about Toxic: “It’s a dream and a wish that all of us have had”

During the trailer launch of the film in Bengaluru, when asked on having a Disney princess image about her and what was it like to go from fairy tales to fairy tales for grown-ups, Tara responded saying, “There's a very popular phrase from an old Disney fairy tale, which I think it goes something like, ‘A dream is a wish your heart makes.’ And it feels so fitting to Toxic and to this fairy tale that we've all created. Because I think it's a dream and a wish that all of us have had, I think collectively as a team, to be a part of something and a fairy tale of sorts that is really outstanding, exceptional, and something very, very special to all of us in many different ways. And I think I'm just, like I said, overwhelmed and humbled and blessed to be with all of you and to be a part of this incredible story.”

Tara’s words reflected not only her excitement but also the emotional connection she shares with Toxic. Her belief in the film has only heightened the anticipation surrounding Toxic. With her appearance as Rebecca already earning praise for her captivating screen presence, audiences are now eagerly looking forward to watching Tara on the big screen.

Also Read: Toxic trailer launch: Yash praises his co-stars: “All these lovely talented people have kept their EGOS aside to put an Indian film on a GLOBAL platform”; HITS back at those who doubt him: “I see it as their STUPIDITY”

More Pages: Toxic Box Office Collection

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