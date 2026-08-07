Sangeetha Sornalingam, wife of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and actor turned politician Joseph Vijay, has withdrawn the divorce petition she had filed against him. The Chengalpattu District Court has since disposed of the case.

Tamil Nadu CM Joseph Vijay’s wife Sangeetha withdraws divorce petition against him

Sangeetha had earlier moved the Chengalpattu Family Court seeking divorce from Vijay, citing alleged infidelity and mental cruelty. The matter was first heard on February 26 before being postponed to April 20, just three days ahead of the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections in which Vijay’s party TVK was contesting, and was adjourned once again after that. Proceedings were subsequently deferred further after both parties failed to appear before the court in person, with no fresh hearing date announced at the time.

Sangeetha had filed for divorce in December 2025. In her petition, she had accused Vijay of having an extramarital relationship with an actress and alleged that he subjected her to “persistent mental cruelty, neglect and desertion.” According to PTI, she had said that if required, she would implead the actress as a second respondent in the case. She had sought dissolution of the marriage, the right of residence at her matrimonial home, and permanent alimony from Vijay.

Vijay and Sangeetha were married on August 25, 1999, in Chennai. Vijay, who is Christian, and Sangeetha, who is Hindu, exchanged vows in a traditional Hindu wedding ceremony. The couple’s son, Jason Sanjay, was born on August 26, 2000, and their daughter, Divya Saasha, was born in 2005.

Also Read: Dhanush calls not knowing your mother tongue an insult; says, “Saying you don’t know Tamil is not something to be proud of”

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