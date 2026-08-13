Kannada actress questions the portrayal of women in the Geetu Mohandas directorial as Yash fans defend the film and point to its adult-oriented premise.

Kannada actress Risheeka Singh has raised objections to the recently released trailer of Yash starrer Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups. The actress took to Instagram to express her displeasure over certain scenes in the trailer, particularly the sensual sequences featuring Yash with multiple actresses.

Risheeka Singh criticises Yash starrer Toxic trailer over intimate scenes: “If women are not respected, we will make you vacate Karnataka”

In a video shared on social media, Risheeka criticised what she perceived as an offensive content in the film. Addressing Yash directly, she questioned the actor’s decision to be associated with such content and urged him to show greater respect towards women, particularly considering his public image as a husband and father. Taking her criticism further, Risheeka said in Kannada, “If women are not respected, we will make you vacate Karnataka.” She concluded her video with the words, “I am Toxic,” making a direct reference to the title of the upcoming film.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by RISHEEKAA SSINGH (@risheekaassingh)



However, Risheeka’s comments have also triggered a reaction from Yash’s fans on social media. Several fans came to the actor’s defence, pointing out that Toxic is positioned as a film for mature audiences and is not intended for children. Some users also dug up older content featuring Risheeka in bold avatars and questioned her criticism of the film based on its intimate and sensual sequences.

Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups is expected to be a gangster romantic drama with a dark and intense narrative, along with adrenaline-pumping action sequences. The film has a predominantly female ensemble cast featuring Nayanthara, Tara Sutaria, Kiara Advani, Huma Qureshi and Rukmini Vasanth, among others.

Interestingly, several actresses associated with Toxic have previously spoken positively about their experience of working with Yash. His co-stars have praised the actor and also spoken about feeling comfortable and safe while sharing screen space with him, including during intimate scenes.

Directed by Geetu Mohandas, Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups is jointly produced by Venkat K. Narayana and Yash under KVN Productions and Monster Mind Creations, respectively. The film, which has generated significant buzz following its trailer launch in Bengaluru, is slated to release in cinemas on August 26, 2026.

As the film heads towards its theatrical release, Risheeka Singh’s criticism has added another layer to the conversation surrounding Toxic, with the debate now extending beyond its action-packed and sensual presentation to questions around the portrayal of women on screen.

Also Read: Akshay Oberoi gets emotional after Yash praises his performance in Toxic; says, “Hearing this from yash means the world to me”

More Pages: Toxic Box Office Collection

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