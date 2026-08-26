For Rashmika Mandanna, fashion is less about following trends and more about feeling comfortable in what she wears. In a recent conversation with Filmfare, the actor opened up about her personal style, the role of footwear in building confidence and the wardrobe essentials she naturally gravitates towards.

Rashmika Mandanna reveals her go-to wardrobe staples; from cropped tees to relaxed co-ords!

Rashmika Mandanna on comfort and confidence

Rashmika believes the right footwear can make a significant difference to how a woman feels in an outfit. For her, comfort is closely linked to confidence, particularly when it comes to her everyday wardrobe.

“It’s incredibly important. When you’re comfortable, confidence comes naturally,” Rashmika said, pointing to her airport looks as an example of her personal style.

The actor said she prefers “easy, understated styling” and often opts for comfortable co-ords, oversized T-shirts and outfits that allow her to move freely. She added that footwear fits naturally into this approach because it is “comfortable, versatile and lets me express my personality in a fun way.”

Cropped tees, joggers and denims make up her everyday wardrobe

When it comes to the pieces she feels most comfortable in, Rashmika keeps things relaxed. Her preferred combination includes cropped T-shirts or relaxed co-ords, paired with comfortable joggers or denims.

She also likes to keep her accessories minimal, with a cap often completing her casual looks.

The approach is consistent with the understated style she says she prefers in her day-to-day life. Rather than building an outfit around elaborate styling, Rashmika appears to prioritise pieces that allow her to stay comfortable while still reflecting her personality.

Her most prized wardrobe possession

Interestingly, Rashmika says she is not particularly attached to material possessions. However, when asked about the most prized item in her wardrobe, she picked a pair of Swarovski x Crocs.

“That’s a tough one because I’m not someone who’s overly attached to material things. But if I had to choose, it would probably be my pair of Swarovski x Crocs,” she said.

Explaining her choice, Rashmika said the collaboration brings together two brands she genuinely likes. She also appreciates the combination of style and comfort.

Also Read: Rashmika Mandanna shares 3 things she does to stay fit: “It’s about having the energy”

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2026 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.