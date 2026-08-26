Rashmika Mandanna shares 3 things she does to stay fit: “It’s about having the energy”

Rashmika Mandanna has often kept her public style relaxed and understated, whether she is travelling, attending events or sharing glimpses of her everyday life. For the actor, comfort also plays an important role in how she approaches fashion and fitness.

Rashmika Mandanna shares 3 things she does to stay fit: “It’s about having the energy”

In a recent interaction with Filmfare, Rashmika opened up about the simple habits she follows to stay fit and maintain the energy needed for her busy schedule. Rather than focusing only on appearance, the actor said she views fitness as a combination of exercise, nutrition, sleep and mental well-being.

Rashmika Mandanna on the three things she does to stay fit

When asked about the three things she does to stay “fit and fabulous”, Rashmika pointed to strength training, functional workouts, a balanced diet and adequate recovery. “I make time for strength training and functional workouts, eat clean while maintaining balance, and make sure I get enough sleep and recovery,” she said.

For Rashmika, the purpose of maintaining a fitness routine goes beyond physical appearance. “For me, feeling fit isn’t just about looking good. It’s about having the energy and the right mindset to give my best every single day,” she added.

Why comfort matters to Rashmika

The actor's preference for an easygoing lifestyle also reflects in her fashion choices. Asked about the outfits she feels most comfortable in, Rashmika said she prefers cropped tees, relaxed co-ords, joggers or denims, along with a cap and minimal accessories. She also spoke about the role of footwear in feeling confident. According to Rashmika, comfort is closely linked to confidence, particularly in her everyday style.

“If you’ve seen my airport looks, you’ll know that I naturally gravitate towards easy, understated styling, comfortable co-ords, oversized tees and pieces that allow me to move freely,” she said.

Rashmika's wardrobe favourite

While the actor said she is not particularly attached to material possessions, she does have one standout favourite in her wardrobe. Rashmika named her Swarovski x Crocs pair as her most prized possession, describing the collaboration as a combination of two brands she genuinely likes.

Also Read: Rashmika Mandanna reveals why the right footwear is key to feeling confident!

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