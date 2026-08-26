The actress plans to celebrate the festival with a traditional sadhya, pookalam and quality time with her parents and pet dog Dobby.

Parvathy Thiruvothu opens up hosting parents at home for the first time for Onam 2026; says, “I’m especially grateful”

Parvathy Thiruvothu is looking forward to celebrating Onam with her family this year, with the festival holding a special significance for the actress. Unlike her usual tradition of travelling to be with her parents, Parvathy will host them at her home for the first time. With her professional commitments keeping her occupied, the actress is planning to make the most of the festival by spending uninterrupted time with her family.

Parvathy Thiruvothu opens up hosting parents at home for the first time for Onam 2026; says, “I’m especially grateful”

Speaking about her Onam plans exclusively to Bollywood Hungama, Parvathy Thiruvothu said, “Usually, Onam means travelling back to where my parents live, but this year is extra special because, for the first time, I get to host them at my home. With work picking up, it has been an amazing but busy phase, so I’m especially grateful to have this day entirely dedicated to my family—my mom, dad and, of course, my dog Dobby. We’re planning to celebrate the full Onam way, with a traditional sadhya, flowers and a beautiful pookalam in the morning, followed by the inevitable food-induced nap! More than anything, I’m looking forward to simply spending uninterrupted time together and feeling grateful for these little moments with family.”

For Parvathy, the celebrations are centred on family, food and traditions. Her plans include preparing for a traditional sadhya and creating a pookalam, before spending the rest of the day with her parents and Dobby. The actress’ comments also reflect the personal significance of having her parents visit her home for the festival this year.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Parvathy Thiruvothu (@par_vathy)



Parvathy, who made her Tamil film debut with Poo in 2008, subsequently gained recognition with films such as Bangalore Days, Ennu Ninte Moideen and Charlie. She went on to feature in critically acclaimed projects including Take Off, Uyare, Virus and Puzhu. Her performance in Take Off earned her a National Film Award – Special Mention.

On the professional front, Parvathy is currently preparing for Storm, the upcoming web series that marks Hrithik Roshan’s debut as a producer. The series features an ensemble cast including Alaya F, Srishti Shrivastava, Rrama Sharma and Saba Azad.

As she balances a busy professional phase with personal celebrations, Parvathy is choosing to keep Onam focused on the people closest to her, making family time the highlight of the festival.

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Kartik Aaryan joined by Qarib Qarib Single actress Parvathy Thiruvothu in Captain India; shooting begins next month

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