Raghav Juyal says The Paradise will “break out” with its unconventional content

Raghav Juyal is set to take on another intense role with The Paradise, following his performance as an antagonist in Kill. The actor will play Vikram Maalik in the upcoming Nani-starrer, directed by Srikanth Odela.

Raghav Juyal says The Paradise will “break out” with its unconventional content

The makers have already introduced Juyal’s character, creating curiosity around his role in the film. Speaking about the response to his character reveal, Juyal said, “Everyone told me that it's not me. That's when I noticed how much they love cinema.”

The actor also expressed confidence in the film’s unconventional approach. “It is going to be a crazy movie, and I really feel that it will break out due to its unconventional content,” he said.

The Paradise stars Nani as Jadal, a character whose journey is shaped by his difficult circumstances and a powerful backstory. Set against the backdrop of the slums, the film promises a mix of action, drama and thriller elements. The teaser has offered a glimpse of Nani’s raw and intense character, while Juyal’s Vikram Maalik has added another layer of intrigue to the project.

The film reunites Nani and Srikanth Odela after they collaborated on Dasara. Odela made his directorial debut with the 2023 film, which was a commercial success. The Paradise marks their second collaboration.

The film has also been gaining attention through its music. Its song 'Aaya Sher' has reportedly crossed 200 million views on YouTube, while the track has also inspired numerous social media videos and fan recreations of Nani’s look and hookstep.

Produced by SLV Cinemas, The Paradise is scheduled to release in theatres on September 24, 2026. The film is planned for release in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, English, Spanish, Bengali, Kannada and Malayalam.

Also Read: The Paradise: Massive slum set built across acres of land for the Nani starrer

More Pages: The Paradise Box Office Collection

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