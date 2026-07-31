Raashii Khanna, currently working on Dharman alongside Rajinikanth, has shared details of a book the actor gifted her on the film’s sets, titled ‘Living with the Himalayan Masters.’ Khanna spoke about the book and her key takeaway from it in a recent video.

Raashii Khanna reveals key takeaway from book gifted by Rajinikanth on Dharman sets

Describing how she came to receive the book, Khanna said, “‘Living with the Himalayan Masters’ found me in a very special way. I was on the sets of Dharman, shooting with Rajinikanth sir. During one of our conversations, we ended up talking about spirituality. He asked me if I had read this book, I hadn’t. Two days later, he brought a copy and gifted it to me. I have been reading it diligently over the last couple of weeks because he also mentioned that he would test me on it. Anyway, I love it already, and every now and then, I come across a page that makes me stop.”

On her key takeaway from the book, she said, “What I took away from this is why so many of us feel disconnected. Not because we have lost ourselves overnight but because we have spent years becoming someone else. And maybe that’s why silence can feel so loud. Because without distractions, you are finally left with yourself.”

Khanna described the gift as a “quiet lesson,” adding in her caption, “Sometimes growth is not about becoming more. It’s about letting go of everything you’re pretending to be.”

Dharman, starring Rajinikanth and Raashii Khanna, is directed by Ashwath Marimuthu and produced by Kamal Haasan under Raaj Kamal Films International. The production is targeting a Pongal 2027 theatrical release.

Also Read: Raashii Khanna shares pictures with Rajinikanth at Dharman muhurat; says she is “grateful to be part of a story being told by some of the finest minds”

More Pages: Dharman Box Office Collection

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