Allu Arjun is expanding his presence in the entertainment industry beyond acting with the grand launch of AAA Cinemas in Vizag. The new property marks another significant step in the actor’s journey as an entrepreneur and aims to redefine the theatrical experience for audiences in the region with a strong focus on technology, premium infrastructure and hospitality.

Allu Arjun launches AAA Cinemas in Vizag with India first LED Projection Q-Luxon screen

A major highlight of AAA Cinemas Vizag is the introduction of India’s first LED Projection Q-Luxon Screen. Measuring 70 feet × 30 feet, the screen is touted to be the largest LED cinema screen in Andhra Pradesh, bringing next-generation display technology to the city. The property is designed to offer audiences an immersive cinematic experience while raising the benchmark for premium theatrical exhibition in the region.

The AAA Cinemas concept extends beyond advanced screening technology. The Vizag property features an exclusive Icon Star Lounge for recliner ticket holders, along with a dedicated VIP entrance and premium seating options. These elements have been incorporated to create a more luxurious and comfortable experience for moviegoers.

The launch also reflects Allu Arjun’s growing association with cinema beyond his work in front of the camera. Through AAA Cinemas, the actor is looking to create premium spaces where audiences can experience films with upgraded technology, comfort and hospitality. The venture further strengthens his connection with the theatrical ecosystem and his vision of giving back to cinema by creating memorable experiences for movie lovers.

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At the launch, Allu Arjun also made a stylish appearance as he posed alongside his bronze statue beneath the illuminated AAA logo. The actor opted for a sharply tailored, single-breasted black suit styled over an unbuttoned crisp white dress shirt from Anamika Khanna. Styled by Preetam Jukalkar, he completed the monochrome look with dark rectangular sunglasses and a statement button detail on his blazer. He also struck his signature Pushpa “Thaggedhe Le” gesture, adding his trademark superstar swagger to the occasion.

On the work front, Allu Arjun is gearing up for his much-awaited collaboration with filmmaker Atlee, titled Raaka. The project marks their first collaboration and is reportedly being planned as a two-part saga. The ensemble cast is said to include Deepika Padukone as the leading lady, along with Rashmika Mandanna, Janhvi Kapoor and Mrunal Thakur in key roles. The actor also has an untitled project with filmmaker Lokesh Kanagaraj in the pipeline.

With AAA Cinemas Vizag, Allu Arjun is taking his association with the world of cinema a step further, combining his superstar persona with a new-age approach to theatrical entertainment.

Also Read: SCOOP: No Shah Rukh Khan cameo in Allu Arjun-Atlee’s Raaka

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