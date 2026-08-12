The actors had previously appeared in Petta and Master but never shared a scene; their first on-screen pairing will be seen in the upcoming film.

Malavika Mohanan and Vijay Sethupathi are set to share the screen for the first time in Pocket Novel, bringing together two actors who have previously been associated with the same films but never appeared in a scene together. The actors had worked on Petta and Master, but their on-screen paths did not intersect. Their collaboration in Pocket Novel therefore marks a long-awaited pairing for the actors and their audiences.

Malavika Mohanan on finally working with Vijay Sethupathi in Pocket Novel: “It really feels like this film was long due for us”

Speaking about finally working with Vijay Sethupathi, Malavika highlighted their longstanding personal association. She said, “I've known him for years. He's a very good family friend. Even though we had worked on two films together, we never got to perform together. I met him during the Master audio launch and success party, and whenever he came to Bombay, we'd invite him home. Now, whenever he's in Mumbai, he comes home for lunch, spends time with my entire family, and sometimes even visits when I'm not around. That's how close we've become. So, it really feels like this film was long due for us.”

Malavika also spoke about Vijay Sethupathi’s approach to acting and said she has found his process interesting to observe. Describing him as a performer, she said, “He's such a nuanced, calm but intense performer. It's fascinating to watch his process and how he brings every character to life. He's incredibly meticulous, structured in his approach, disciplined, and extremely helpful as a co-actor.”

The actress was also asked whether she prefers seeing Vijay Sethupathi as a hero or a villain on screen. Given their personal equation, Malavika admitted that she naturally sees a different side of the actor. She said, “I'm biased because I only see him as the good guy. In the film we're currently shooting, he's the good guy too, and I really like that. But I have to say, he plays a bad guy really well. He can be such a mean baddie on screen.”

With Pocket Novel, Malavika and Vijay Sethupathi will now get an opportunity to explore their professional chemistry on screen after years of knowing and working around each other. The film is among Malavika’s upcoming projects, while she is also set to feature in Sardar 2 alongside Karthi.

The first on-screen collaboration between Malavika Mohanan and Vijay Sethupathi is expected to be one of the key talking points around Pocket Novel, particularly given their previous associations and close family friendship.

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