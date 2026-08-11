Dulquer Salmaan praises Armaan Malik over his Malayalam debut song ‘Mazhavillaye’: “Been your fan forever so this is truly special!”

Dulquer Salmaan has expressed his appreciation for Armaan Malik’s rendition of ‘Mazhavillaye’, the first single from his upcoming Malayalam film I’m Game. The song, composed by Jakes Bejoy, marks Armaan’s Malayalam playback debut and has been receiving a response from listeners following its release.

Dulquer Salmaan praises Armaan Malik over his Malayalam debut song ‘Mazhavillaye’: “Been your fan forever so this is truly special!”

The romantic track features Dulquer alongside Kayadu Lohar and complements the chemistry between their characters in the song. Armaan’s vocals bring a mellow quality to the melody, which has also drawn attention for its breezy and soothing sound.

Dulquer took to X to share his reaction to Armaan’s contribution to the track. Addressing the singer, he wrote, “It’s such a privilege to have you bring so much soul and your own spirit to this track brother. Been your fan forever so this is truly special!” He signed off the message with “Lots of love always” and heart emojis.

Armaan has also spoken about the experience of recording ‘Mazhavillaye’ and lending his voice to Dulquer. When asked whether he kept the actor’s established image as a romantic hero in mind while recording the song, the singer explained that he instead focuses on understanding the character and the emotional requirements of a particular scene. “While singing, I think about the character, the situation and what the story needs emotionally from an overall perspective,” Armaan said.

At the same time, Armaan acknowledged Dulquer’s screen presence and its connection with the song’s romantic mood. “Dulquer has such a natural charm and such a lovable screen presence that it definitely complements a melody like ‘Mazhavillaye’. I’ve admired his work for a long time, so it was really special to finally lend my voice to one of his films,” he added.

It’s such a privilege to have you bring so much soul and your own spirit to this track brother. Been your fan forever so this is truly special ! Lots of love always 🤗🤗❤️❤️ — Dulquer Salmaan (@dulQuer) August 10, 2026



The track also marks an addition to Armaan’s multilingual playback journey. The singer, who has previously recorded songs in Telugu, Tamil and Kannada, has now ventured into Malayalam. He has spoken about the language’s nuances, particularly when it comes to pronunciation and expression, and approached the recording with attention to getting those aspects right.

‘Mazhavillaye’ has been composed by Jakes Bejoy, with the song serving as the first musical release from I’m Game. The film is directed by Nahas Hidhayath and stars Dulquer Salmaan in the lead.

I’m Game is scheduled to release worldwide in theatres on August 20, 2026. With Armaan’s Malayalam playback debut and Dulquer’s association with the track, ‘Mazhavillaye’ has become one of the early musical highlights of the upcoming film.

Also Read: Dulquer Salmaan to attend Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2026 as Guest of Honour

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