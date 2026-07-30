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Bollywood Hungama » News » Malavika Mohanan’s vacation wardrobe is every travel lover’s style mood board » Malavika Mohanan’s vacation wardrobe is every travel lover’s style mood board

Malavika Mohanan’s vacation wardrobe is every travel lover’s style mood board

en Bollywood News Malavika Mohanan’s vacation wardrobe is every travel lover’s style mood board
By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

When it comes to vacation dressing, Malavika Mohanan doesn't just pack outfits she curates moods. Whether she's strolling barefoot along powder-soft beaches, soaking in golden sunsets, exploring quaint cafés, or embracing island life. Her style effortlessly blends breezy silhouettes, earthy tones, bohemian influences, and resort-ready elegance, proving that comfort and fashion can go hand in hand. From sea-kissed looks to playful summer dresses, here's a breakdown of seven outfits that make Malavika the ultimate muse for every wanderlust-filled wardrobe.

Malavika Mohanan's vacation wardrobe is every travel lover's style mood board

Malavika Mohanan’s vacation wardrobe is every travel lover’s style mood board

1.⁠ ⁠Sunset Sundae Glam: Lilac Babydoll Meets High-Fashion Pink

Embodying tropical bliss, Malavika shines like a true beach baby in a breezy lilac babydoll dress with shoulder ties. A pink Chanel bag, wet waves, and an ice cream cone deliver effortless summer luxury.

2.⁠ ⁠ Sun-Drenched Goddess: Pastel Tie-Dye & Tasseled Shoreline Glam

Embracing ethereal mermaid vibes, she glides across white sands in a pastel tie-dye bikini top and fringed mesh wrap skirt. Barefoot with gold wrist cuffs, she radiates pure shoreline elegance.

3.⁠ ⁠Mosaic Magic: Twirling Sunset Silhouettes

Posing against a mosaic backdrop, she brings cinematic flair by pairing a sunshine-yellow tank with a sweeping burgundy maxi skirt. A chestnut tote and dangling gold earrings elevate this warm, exploratory outfit.

4.⁠ ⁠Golden Hour Siren: Sheer Linen & Ocean-Breeze Chic

Suspended above the ocean on a glass deck, Malavika layers a rust-orange bikini beneath an open sheer white shirt and a printed wrap sarong. A frangipani flower tucked behind her ear captures pure coastal magic.

5.⁠ ⁠Tropical Chic: Buttery Yellow Floral Co-ord Perfection

Exuding island luxury, Malavika steps out in a floral pastel-yellow co-ord featuring a puff-sleeve crop top and high-waisted shorts. Accessorized with a raffia tote and retro white sunglasses, it defines resort elegance.

6.⁠ ⁠Nocturnal Romance: Slinky Pink Slip Dress on Moonlit Waters

Transitioning into sultry evening glam, Malavika walks barefoot down a glowing boardwalk in a dusty-pink draped slip dress with a thigh-slit, catching lantern light against dark ocean waters.

Malavika Mohanan is a travel enthusiast whose chic outfits bring lively energy and a kaleidoscopic effect to paradise. Her wardrobe reflects the essence of a true travel enthusiast. A sea baby at heart, she shines like stars over the ocean. Beyond her ever-evolving fashion choices, Malavika continues to make exciting strides in her acting career. She will next be seen in Sardar 2 alongside Karthi, followed by Pocket Novel with Vijay Sethupathi, making her upcoming slate just as exciting as her style journey.

Also Read: Prabhas and Malavika Mohanan starrer The Raja Saab tops OTT charts with 17.5 million views

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