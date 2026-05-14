RKD Studios and filmmaker Prasanth Varma continue to build momentum around Mahakali, the next chapter from the world of Hanu-Man, as Rohit Saraf comes on board for the film. The actor has recently completed shooting for the film in Hyderabad, marking a significant new arc in its expanding narrative.

Rohit Saraf joins Mahakali from the world of Hanu-Man; completes Hyderabad schedule

With Rohit Saraf’s addition, the film strengthens its ensemble while widening its appeal across audiences. The actor enjoys a strong following in the North, particularly among the youth, further anchoring the film’s pan-India reach.

The film also stars Akshaye Khanna and Bhoomi Shetty in pivotal roles, with their first looks already generating intrigue for their striking and intense visual appeal.

Mounted on a grand cinematic scale, Mahakali is being produced by RK Duggal and Riwaz Ramesh Duggal under the banner of RKD Studios, as part of Prasanth Varma’s vision to expand a uniquely Indian cinematic universe following the success of Hanu-Man.

The film is progressing steadily and is positioned as one of the most anticipated upcoming pan-India projects.

Also Read: The Revolutionaries Teaser: Rohit Saraf, Pratibha Ranta, Gurfateh Pirzada, and Bhuvan Bam explore a fierce rebellion story set in pre-Independence era

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