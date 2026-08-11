Rukmini Vasanth has started work on her next film, an untitled Malayalam project currently referred to as NP51. The actress recently shared a glimpse from the sets on social media, confirming that filming for the project has commenced. The film brings her together with Malayalam actor Nivin Pauly and marks her entry into a new collaboration within the Malayalam film industry.

Rukmini Vasanth begins shooting for Nivin Pauly starrer NP51; actress shares first glimpse from sets

Rukmini took to her Instagram Stories to share a picture of the film’s clapboard. Alongside the glimpse, she expressed her excitement about beginning work on the project and becoming part of the Malayalam film industry. She wrote, "And so it begins #NP51 There's something very special about finding yourself in a place you've admired from afar for so long. To now be a small part of it feels like a very special first for me. So grateful for this one."

The film has brought together a team with experience across Malayalam cinema. It is backed by filmmaker-producer Martin Prakkat, who has been associated with films including Charlie and Nayattu. Nashid, who was among the writers of the comedy-drama Jaya Jaya Jaya Jaya Hey, is directing the project. On the other hand, details about the storyline and Rukmini and Nivin’s respective characters have not been revealed yet. However, the pairing has fuelled excitement as it brings together actors from different parts of South Indian cinema.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rukmini Vasanth (@rukmini_vasanth)



Meanwhile, Rukmini has been building her filmography across Kannada and other South Indian industries in recent years. She gained wider attention with her performance in Sapta Sagaradaache Ello and subsequently appeared in Kantara, adding to her growing list of projects.

The actress also has several high-profile films in the pipeline. She will be seen in Yash-starrer Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups, while she is also part of Dragon, the upcoming project starring Jr NTR and directed by Prashanth Neel, which was previously referred to as NTRNeel.

With shooting now underway, NP51 adds another Malayalam project to Rukmini Vasanth’s upcoming slate. Further details about the film, including its title, release plans and additional cast members, are awaited.

Also Read: Rukmini Vasanth breaks silence on viral AI-Generated images; actress initiates legal action

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