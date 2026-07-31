The multilingual star will join the prestigious festival in August, where his contribution to contemporary Indian cinema will be celebrated.

Dulquer Salmaan is set to be one of the key highlights of the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM) 2026, with the acclaimed actor attending the event as one of its Guests of Honour. The festival, regarded as the largest annual celebration of Indian cinema outside India, will celebrate Dulquer's contribution to contemporary Indian cinema during its upcoming edition, scheduled to be held from August 13 to 23, 2026, with support from the Victorian Government.

Dulquer Salmaan to attend Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2026 as Guest of Honour

Over the past decade, Dulquer Salmaan has built a successful career across multiple film industries, delivering acclaimed performances in Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu and Hindi cinema. His diverse filmography, spanning critically appreciated performances and commercially successful films, has helped him establish a strong fan base across languages and international markets.

As part of the festival, Dulquer will participate in a series of events that will give audiences an opportunity to interact with him while celebrating his journey as one of India's leading contemporary actors.

Announcing the recognition, Mitu Bhowmick Lange AM, Festival Director of the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne, praised the actor's impact on Indian cinema. He said, “Dulquer Salmaan represents the very best of contemporary Indian cinema. He is an artist who has effortlessly crossed languages, industries and genres while remaining deeply committed to meaningful storytelling. His remarkable versatility, humility and ability to connect with audiences across the world have made him one of the defining actors of his generation. We are delighted to welcome him to Melbourne and celebrate his outstanding contribution to Indian cinema."

Reacting to the honour, Dulquer expressed his gratitude and looked forward to meeting audiences at the festival as he shared, "It's truly an honour to be recognised by the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne, a festival that has consistently celebrated the diversity and excellence of Indian cinema on a global stage. I've always believed that stories have the power to travel beyond languages and borders, and it's incredibly rewarding to see audiences across the world embrace our films with so much warmth. I'm looking forward to being in Melbourne, celebrating cinema with fellow artists, and connecting with audiences who have supported my journey over the years."

The Indian Film Festival of Melbourne has emerged as one of the most prominent international platforms for Indian cinema, bringing together filmmakers, actors and audiences from around the world while strengthening cultural ties between India and Australia. The 2026 edition is expected to feature an extensive lineup of screenings, discussions and special events celebrating the diversity of Indian storytelling.

Dulquer Salmaan joins a growing list of Indian film personalities who will be honoured at this year's festival, further underlining IFFM's continued focus on recognising artists who have made a significant contribution to Indian cinema across languages and genres. His presence is expected to be one of the major attractions of the festival, with fans looking forward to interacting with the actor during the event's scheduled sessions.

Also Read: Dulquer Salmaan wraps I’m Game after 156 days; calls it his “most demanding yet fulfilling” film, confirms Onam release

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