Arjun Reddy turns 9: Vijay Deverakonda says, “It was the easiest thing for me to do”

Nine years after its release, Arjun Reddy continues to be remembered as one of the most discussed Telugu films of its time. Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, the 2017 film played an important role in establishing Vijay Deverakonda as a prominent name in Indian cinema.

Arjun Reddy turns 9: Vijay Deverakonda says, “It was the easiest thing for me to do”

As the film completes nine years, Vijay has reflected on playing the titular character and credited Vanga for creating the world and writing that allowed him to approach the role with freedom.

Vijay Deverakonda recalls playing Arjun Reddy

Vijay described the role as challenging on paper but surprisingly easy for him to perform. “Arjun Reddy might be a challenging role, but it was the easiest thing for me to do,” the actor said.

He credited Sandeep Reddy Vanga for the writing and particularly praised the film's dialogues. Vijay recalled being impressed by the line, “Suffering is personal, let him suffer,” describing it as a thought that had not been expressed in those exact words before.

According to Vijay, understanding the emotions behind each scene helped him approach the character naturally. He also said that Vanga gave him the freedom to interpret the scenes in his own way.

‘It’s not a dialogue anymore, it’s an emotion’

Vijay also spoke about the way language was handled while filming Arjun Reddy. He recalled that he was allowed to use English where he felt it suited the emotion better, while some portions were adapted into Telugu.

“Few things sound better in English because they aren’t as profound and can’t be translated,” he said, adding that audiences eventually connected with those choices.

For Vijay, the dialogues went beyond being lines written for a character. “It’s not a dialogue anymore, it’s an emotion,” he said.

Arjun Reddy remains a significant film in Vijay’s career

Released in 2017, Arjun Reddy followed an emotionally volatile medical student whose life changes after his relationship with Preethi. Vijay's portrayal of the troubled protagonist became one of the most discussed aspects of the film.

The film also marked Vijay's collaboration with Sandeep Reddy Vanga, whose later work included Kabir Singh and Animal.

Also Read: 9 Years of Arjun Reddy: Shalini Pandey recalls, “My first film. A piece of my heart, forever”

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2026 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.