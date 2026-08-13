Premam actress Anupama Parameswaran has opened up about what she described as two years of narcissistic abuse, weeks after a cryptic Instagram post sparked speculation about a possible breakup.

Anupama Parameswaran reveals two years of “narcissistic abuse”; says, “I am finally healing and finding peace in life”

Speaking on the podcast I AM with Dhanya Varma, Anupama addressed the circumstances behind her post last month, in which she had written, “you have to let go of the dead ends to finally find your peace.”

Explaining the reaction to the post, she said, “There are 2 set of people. One which said that oh she is healing. Which is great, that I am finally healing and finding peace in life. Obviously the other side where they said random stuff. That post did not come overnight. There was so much behind that post… There is two years of pain, physical, emotional destruction, behind that one post.”

She added, “I did not want to post some random picture… I wanted to post something when I was ready, when I actually heal. There was a journey of a girl who identified something really big about herself and life, and who took her time to heal and voice something so important.”

Without naming the person involved, Anupama said she had gone through what she characterised as narcissistic abuse for two years. “I have gone through narcissistic abuse for two years. I can imagine a few categories of people now. First, people like me, when I first saw Madonna Sebastian talking about narcissistic abuse in a reel on Instagram, and my reaction to that was so physical that I started shivering. The first category who know, who have suffered, the family and friends who have seen someone suffer. The second category who have no idea about it. They must have heard the term but they did not have to research about it, and the third one who would called it gender-based, and post negative comments based on assumptions. The next category is to who I want to talk to, those who have been there and haven’t identified it yet. That is the most dangerous category,” she said.

Recalling the impact of the relationship, Anupama said she began to “shrink” after entering it, and spoke about losing a significant amount of weight, saying she felt she was shrinking rather than blooming.

Anupama’s comments come amid past speculation about her relationship with actor Dhruv Vikram. In early 2025, reports had surfaced that the two were dating while working on director Mari Selvaraj’s Bison Kaalamaadan. Neither Anupama nor Dhruv has publicly confirmed the rumours.

Also Read: Anupama Parameswaran makes a case for subtle festive fashion in Vaayu and Aprajita Toor, see pics!

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