The 20th Century Studios survival thriller, based on Daniel Kraus acclaimed novel, is set to release exclusively in Indian theatres on October 16.

20th Century Studios and Imagine Entertainment have unveiled the first trailer of Whalefall, an upcoming survival thriller starring Austin Abrams and Josh Brolin. Based on Daniel Kraus’ acclaimed novel of the same name, the film takes audiences into an unusual and terrifying survival situation, with Abrams’ character forced to fight for his life after being swallowed whole by a massive sperm whale.

Whalefall Trailer: Austin Abrams faces terrifying fight for survival after being swallowed by a whale

The newly released trailer offers a closer look at the emotional and physical challenges faced by Jay Gardiner, played by Austin Abrams. Following the death of his father, portrayed by Josh Brolin, Jay travels to the Central Coast of California and goes diving in search of his remains. His search takes a dangerous turn when he is swallowed by a sperm whale.

Trapped inside the whale with only an hour of oxygen remaining, Jay must find a way to survive and escape before it is too late. As the situation becomes increasingly desperate, he is forced to draw on lessons taught to him by his late father. The trailer also hints at the emotional connection between the father and son, placing the survival story against the backdrop of grief and unresolved emotions.

Director, co-writer and producer Brian Duffield spoke about the challenges involved in adapting Kraus’ novel for the screen. He said, “To bring Daniel Kraus’ book to life, our cast and crew spent a summer inside a whale inside a sound stage in Studio City, California. I can’t wait for audiences to see the performances and hard work everyone put in to tell this thrilling and emotional story in a dark, cozy theater this October.”

Whalefall is directed by Brian Duffield, who has also co-written the screenplay with Daniel Kraus. The film is based on Kraus’ original novel and features an ensemble cast including Austin Abrams, Josh Brolin, Elisabeth Shue, John Ortiz, Jane Levy and Emily Rudd.

The film has been produced by Brian Grazer, p.g.a., Brian Duffield, p.g.a., Jeb Brody and Allan Mandelbaum, p.g.a. Doug Merrifield, Richard Abate and Will Rowbotham serve as executive producers.

The trailer follows the release of the film’s ocean-set teaser and gives audiences a broader glimpse into its survival-driven narrative. With its central premise combining an underwater expedition, a time-sensitive escape and a father-son emotional arc, Whalefall is positioned as a survival thriller with a personal story at its core.

Produced by 20th Century Studios and Imagine Entertainment, Whalefall will arrive exclusively in Indian theatres on October 16, 2026.

Also Read: Resident Evil Trailer: Austin Abrams leads this chilling survival reboot with a dark new twist

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