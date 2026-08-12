The rest of the cast also joins in as they talk about long runs and wire work to practical makeup, describing how they brought the high-stakes sequences to life.

The End of Oak Street EXCLUSIVE: Ewan McGregor opens up on the physically challenging sequences with Anne Hathaway; says, “Annie and I had some really long runs”

Warner Bros. Pictures’ upcoming action thriller The End of Oak Street is set to arrive in cinemas across India on August 14, 2026. Starring Anne Hathaway, Ewan McGregor, Maisy Stella and Christian Convery, the film features an array of physically demanding action sequences, with the cast taking on everything from long runs and fence jumps to dinosaur fights and wire work.

The End of Oak Street EXCLUSIVE: Ewan McGregor opens up on the physically challenging sequences with Anne Hathaway; says, “Annie and I had some really long runs”

Ewan McGregor revealed that he and Anne Hathaway undertook several physically challenging sequences while filming in an actual Atlanta neighbourhood. Reflecting on the experience, McGregor said, "Annie and I had some really long runs to do-over gardens, down streets, jumping fences, running over peoples' front yards, careful not to put our ankle down a hole. But we had fun doing that, and fighting with the dinosaurs was always fun to do. We had a great stunt coordinator and the stunt people worked really well with us, and it was physical enough to feel realistic and give us what we needed without ever putting us in any danger. And we had a whole neighborhood, which is an amazing set to work on. The people of Atlanta were quite generous to us and I love working there."

For Maisy Stella, the film marked her first experience with wire work. The actor spoke about the scale of the action and how it was balanced with the emotional core of the story. Stella shared, "It's big! The action and the stunts and the scope of the film feel very exciting. I have not done wire work before, and it was really cool! We could feel the intensity, and I think the action is really nicely balanced with the family's love and care, and their dynamic with each other. I think it needed that really beautiful blend of both."

Christian Convery, meanwhile, revealed that his character Brian undergoes several intense moments that required extensive practical makeup. He explained, "Brian does have a lot of wounds on him, and behind the scenes I got to collaborate with the makeup team, who are extremely talented. They started experimenting with how big they wanted the bruises to be, and where, and how much blood was going to come out of me on the day. And we eventually decided on having an eye bruise right here, a nosebleed right here. It was all practical makeup, they were using classic coloring makeup and dressing on me every time. And before the scenes, they would also put fresh blood on me, so it could drip down my face. Pretty gnarly!"

Directed and written by David Robert Mitchell, The End of Oak Street is produced by J.J. Abrams, Hannah Minghella, Jon Cohen, David Robert Mitchell, Matt Jackson and Tommy Harper. Chris Bender, Jake Weiner, Joanne Lee and Leeann Stonebreaker serve as executive producers.

The technical crew includes cinematographer Michael Gioulakis, production designer Maya Shimoguchi, editor John Axelrad, composer Michael Giacchino and costume designer Erin Benach.

Presented by Warner Bros. Pictures, the film is a Bad Robot Production, a Jackson Pictures Production and a David Robert Mitchell Film. The End of Oak Street will release exclusively in cinemas and IMAX in India on August 14, 2026, in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: The Odyssey’s historic IMAX run faces first major change; The End Of Oak Street gets 2 prime slots; Nolan film gets discounted IMAX pricing for FIRST time; Spider-Man joins Rs. 149 Tuesday offer

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