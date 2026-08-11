Anne Hathaway has responded to social media users who questioned the authenticity of her baby bump after her recent red-carpet appearance. The actress, who is expecting her third child with husband Adam Shulman, attended the premiere of The End of Oak Street, where she made an appearance on the red carpet.

Anne Hathaway responds to ‘fake’ pregnancy claims: “Fake hair, real bump”

Soon after videos from the event surfaced online, some social media users began commenting on Hathaway’s pregnancy. According to Entertainment Weekly, one TikTok user questioned her appearance, writing, “I’m sorry but that looks fake.” Another user agreed, adding, “That was my immediate reaction too.”

Hathaway later addressed the comments herself. Taking to Instagram, the actress shared a behind-the-scenes video from the premiere and appeared to respond directly to the speculation surrounding her pregnancy. She captioned the post, “Fake hair, real bump.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anne Hathaway (@annehathaway)

In the video, Hathaway also gave fans a glimpse of the premiere and the chaos surrounding the event. She wrote, “Enjoy The @endofoakstreet Block Party chaos with me as my outfit literally melts in the heat!!”

For the unversed, Hathaway is currently expecting her third child with Shulman. The couple, who married in 2012, are already parents to two sons, Jonathan, 10, and Jack, 6. They welcomed their first child, Jonathan, in 2016.

Earlier this year, Hathaway opened up about her family life during an interview with Elle for its Summer 2026 The Epic Issue. Speaking about raising her two sons, the actress said they are currently “in this really fun zone where we all love hanging out together, which I understand may change.”

She further explained, “Well, we will always love hanging out with them, but their feelings about us might change.” Hathaway added that she and Shulman are making the most of this stage of parenthood.

“We’re all just in it,” she said. “Adam and I are soaking it up. I’m having the most wonderful time with my family, living in the city of my dreams, and work seems to be going really, really well.”

Hathaway was recently seen as Penelope in Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey. With her third pregnancy, the actress continues to balance her family life with her ongoing work commitments.

Also Read : Anne Hathaway calls The End of Oak Street her first “family horror film” experience

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