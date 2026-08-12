BTS’ V opens up about hearing problem as Jungkook reveals stress fracture risk; says, “It hurt so much, I want to get better”

BTS member V has disclosed that he has been dealing with hearing problems for more than two years and is currently undergoing medical treatment, sharing the news for the first time during a livestream with fellow member Jungkook on Weverse.

BTS’ V opens up about hearing problem as Jungkook reveals stress fracture risk; says, “It hurt so much, I want to get better”

V describes uneven hearing between his ears

“I’ve never told ARMY about this before, but I think it’s been about two and a half years. My hearing has gotten worse,” V said.

He explained that the hearing in one ear is considerably weaker than in the other, “If one ear is at about 100, I can only hear about 30 with the other,” he said, adding that he is currently on medication after Jungkook stressed the importance of consistently taking care of one’s health.

V said the condition worsened during his military service, when he did not take the issue as seriously as he should have. “It got a little worse in the military, and since I was surrounded by people who exercised a lot, everyone said, ‘It’s a matter of mental strength.’ After that, I kind of convinced myself that it was a matter of mental strength,” he said.

“I’m going to the hospital regularly,” he said, adding that he is now focused on receiving proper medical care.

Jungkook reveals shin injury amid ongoing tour

Jungkook also spoke about managing pain in his shin that could develop into a stress fracture. “We are currently continuing to perform, but my shin area is, well, in a state where it is right on the verge of getting a stress fracture,” he said.

“On stage, honestly, even today, in my heart I really wanted to keep running and jumping, but it hurt so much in between that I couldn’t. That is why... yes, I hope you can understand this part,” he added. “I also want to recover quickly, but because we have continuous shows, it is impossible for it to heal. So, I will do my best to manage and maintain it well while performing.”

Jungkook intends to manage the injury carefully to see the tour through. The group is next set to perform at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, on August 15 and 16, followed by Rogers Stadium in Toronto on August 22 and 23.

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