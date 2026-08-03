Universal Pictures India (distributed by Warner Bros. Discovery) is set to bring a fresh and heartfelt romantic comedy to audiences across the country with One Night Only, releasing in cinemas on August 21, 2026.

Director Will Gluck opens up about One Night Only and how today’s dating culture inspired the romantic comedy

Helmed by acclaimed filmmaker Will Gluck, celebrated for modern romantic comedies including Anyone But You and Easy A, the film promises a witty, charming and swoon-worthy take on finding love in the most unexpected circumstances. Led by Academy Award nominee Monica Barbaro and BAFTA nominee Callum Turner, One Night Only also features a stellar cast including Actor Award nominee Maya Hawke, Julia Fox, Charlie Gillespie, Michelle Hurd, indie pop sensation King Princess, Quintessa Swindell, Andrew Burnap, Emmy Award nominee Mike Birbiglia, alongside screen legends Golden Globe nominee Molly Ringwald and Emmy Award nominee LeVar Burton .

Set over the course of one unforgettable night in a slightly fictionalized New York City, One Night Only follows recently dumped Owen, played by Callum Turner, and hopeless romantic Allie, played by Monica Barbaro, two strangers searching for something more meaningful on the least romantic night of the year. While everyone around them is chasing fleeting connections, the pair unexpectedly find a genuine spark. But as a series of hilarious missteps and unexpected detours keep pulling them apart, they embark on a heartfelt journey across the city, discovering that the one thing they've been searching for may have been closer than they ever imagined.

Sharing what inspired him to make One Night Only and the idea at the heart of the film, director Will Gluck said, “It’s a great jumping-off point for a love story. The film is an allegory for dating and love in our society right now. I wanted to show how we live now: we are very connected with our phones, yet very, very disconnected from people in real life. So, one of my main goals was to show, what if you took what happens on your phone and put it right in front of your face for 12 hours, that exact same behavior: swiping, texting, the way we talk to people? How would it affect us? Would we act the same way we do now? Would we act differently? That is what we display and explore in the movie. Although One Night Only is built around an alternate reality, I tried hard to create a world that is not sci-fi.”

One Night Only releases in cinemas on August 21, 2026.

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