Chris Evans teases return as Steve Rogers in Avengers: Doomsday; says, “The Russos love to beat the crap out of him”

Chris Evans is opening up about his return as Steve Rogers in the upcoming Avengers: Doomsday. The 45-year-old actor is set to reprise the role in Marvel’s next big-screen outing, which debuts in theatres later this year.

Chris Evans teases return as Steve Rogers in Avengers: Doomsday; says, “The Russos love to beat the crap out of him”

Appearing at Fan Expo Boston on Sunday afternoon (August 9), Evans teased his return during an in-conversation event on stage.

“The Russos love beating up Steve Rogers. Their favorite thing to do is to just beat the crap out of him. To them, that’s what makes a hero, and that’s someone who never gets punched, but someone who gets punched so many times, but still gets up. So, they keep finding new ways to kick his butt, and this one was brutal, and a really good examination into his nature and his values,” he said.

Evans also shared how Marvel concealed his return during production. In the script, production documents and even on-set conversations, Steve Rogers was disguised under the name of another superhero.

“In the script, my character was called Luke Cage in case of leaks. In the shooting schedules, I was also listed under that name. Even on set, they would say, ‘Luke Cage is coming out.’ Everything was kept strictly confidential,” he said.

Evans also spoke about filming with Sebastian Stan, who plays Bucky Barnes, also known as Winter Soldier, and hinted at an on-screen reunion in the upcoming movie. Asked what his favourite scene to film with Stan was, he replied, “Every scene.”

“That’s another thing, where you kind of don’t realize how good you had it until you don’t really have it anymore. I have such a love for Winter Soldier, that film. Seb and I had so much to do there. I mean, even into Civil War. We really loved working together so much. God, I guess I can’t give too much away. This is so tricky. I was about to really start talking… I very much enjoy working with Sebastian, yes. He’s a lovely, lovely man,” he said.

Avengers: Doomsday marks the first part of Marvel Studios’ two-film finale to the Multiverse Saga and will lead directly into Avengers: Secret Wars. The film is expected to bring together iconic superheroes, fan-favourite characters and legendary actors from multiple Marvel universes. It is scheduled to release exclusively in theatres across India on December 18 in premium formats, and will be available in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

Also Read: Kevin Feige calls Avengers: Doomsday Marvel’s ‘most ambitious’ film yet; says, “Fans will be incredibly satisfied”

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