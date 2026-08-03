Marvel Studios has continued to fuel excitement for Avengers: Doomsday, one of the most anticipated films of the year. Ever since the first trailer was unveiled, fans have eagerly been waiting to see what the next chapter of the Marvel Cinematic Universe has in store. Adding to the growing anticipation, Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige recently shared new details about the upcoming film, calling it one of the studio’s most ambitious productions to date.

Kevin Feige calls Avengers: Doomsday Marvel’s ‘most ambitious’ film yet; says, “Fans will be incredibly satisfied”

Speaking at a recent event, Feige revealed that Avengers: Doomsday will unite characters and worlds from across Marvel’s cinematic history in a way audiences have never seen before. According to him, the film will serve as the beginning of the two-part conclusion to Marvel Studios’ Multiverse Saga, setting the stage for Avengers: Secret Wars.

“The storyline, as comic fans know, of Doomsday and leading to our next film Secret Wars is literally about universes colliding. So, we have these people who have previously been in their own cinematic universes who now collide together into ours and into one. And it may be the most ambitious and exciting film we've ever done,” Feige said.

Without giving away any major plot details, Feige hinted that the film will deliver both satisfying moments and unexpected surprises. He suggested that while longtime Marvel fans will find the story rewarding, they can also expect plenty of twists that will keep them invested until the next installment.

He stated, “I don't want to spoil anything, but I think fans will be incredibly satisfied and yet incredibly surprised by where it's headed. And then we'll all have a hard time waiting a year for the next one.”

Avengers: Doomsday marks the first part of Marvel Studios’ epic two-film finale to the Multiverse Saga and will lead directly into Avengers: Secret Wars. The film is expected to bring together iconic superheroes, fan-favourite characters and legendary actors from multiple Marvel universes. It is scheduled to release exclusively in theatres across India on December 18 in premium formats and will be available in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

Also Read : Kevin Feige teases Spider-Man: Brand New Day, says, “It is the first Spider-Man film in the MCU that is focused on…”

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