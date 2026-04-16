Vikas Khanna has been named to the 2026 TIME100 list by Time, recognising him among the 100 most influential people in the world this year. The annual list highlights individuals who have made a significant global impact across fields including culture, innovation and leadership.

Chef Vikas Khanna makes it to Time’s prestigious TIME100 list

Khanna, an internationally acclaimed chef, restaurateur, author and filmmaker, has played a key role in bringing Indian cuisine to the global stage. His New York-based restaurant Bungalow has recently gained attention for presenting Indian heritage through an immersive dining experience, while his earlier venture, Junoon, earned Michelin stars for several consecutive years, cementing his presence in the global culinary landscape.

Beyond his work in fine dining, Khanna is widely known to Indian audiences as a judge on MasterChef India, where his mentorship and approach have resonated with viewers. He has also authored more than 40 books documenting Indian culinary traditions and has expanded into filmmaking, directing The Last Color. His upcoming project, Imaginary Rain, is a culinary-focused drama set in New York.

Khanna’s contributions extend into humanitarian work as well. Through initiatives such as the Feed India campaign, he played a role in large-scale food relief efforts during the COVID-19 pandemic, reaching millions across multiple cities. He is also associated with philanthropic efforts through his non-profit initiatives.

Reacting to the recognition, Khanna said, “Being on the 2026 TIME100 list of the most influential people in the world is a matter of immense pride for me. I owe this recognition to my grandmother, mother, and sister. This achievement is a victory for India and our culinary legacy that is appreciated by people across the world.”

The full TIME100 list appears in the April 27, 2026 issue of the magazine and is also available online.

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