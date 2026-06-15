Veer Pahariya and Varun Sharma set to face off in action thriller Naam – To Live Is War; Mahesh Bhatt comes on board as presenter

Actor Veer Pahariya has officially announced his next big-screen outing, Naam - To Live Is War, with veteran filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt backing the project as presenter. The upcoming film is being described as a dark action thriller and is expected to showcase Veer in an intense and rugged new avatar. Reports suggest that the film will blend high-octane action with strong emotional drama, making it one of the most anticipated projects in the actor’s growing filmography.

Veer Pahariya and Varun Sharma set to face off in action thriller Naam – To Live Is War; Mahesh Bhatt comes on board as presenter

Adding to the excitement, actor Varun Sharma will reportedly be seen playing a negative role for the very first time in his career. Known largely for his comic timing and light-hearted performances, Varun’s shift into the antagonist space has already sparked curiosity among audiences and industry insiders alike. His face-off with Veer is expected to become one of the major highlights of the film.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Veer Pahariya (@veerpahariya)

Naam - To Live Is War will mark Veer Pahariya’s third film. He made his debut with Sky Force, starring Akshay Kumar and Sara Ali Khan.

Also Read: Veer Pahariya shares a holiday dump from Kashmir, from the stillness of Dal Lake to the wide open sky of the valley

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2026 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.