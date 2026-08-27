The superstar remembered the veteran filmmaker and expressed his condolences to his family following his demise in Mumbai.

Veteran filmmaker Kuku Kohli passed away on August 25 at Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital in Mumbai, where he had reportedly been undergoing treatment for heart-related ailments. Following the news of his demise, Salman Khan took to X to offer his condolences to Kohli’s family, including his wife and veteran actress Aruna Irani.

Salman Khan pays tribute to Kuku Kohli; sends strength to Aruna Irani

Salman Khan shared a heartfelt message on social media, writing, “Rest in peace Kuki ji, Aruna ji my heart goes out to u May God give u strength.”

Rest in peace Kuki ji , Aruna ji my heart goes out to u May God give u strength — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) August 26, 2026



Kuku Kohli was known for helming several popular Hindi films during his career, including Phool Aur Kaante and Suhaag. Over the years, the filmmaker collaborated with leading stars including Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar and Govinda.

Kohli’s death marks the loss of a filmmaker associated with an important phase of mainstream Hindi cinema. Hence, tributes from members of the film fraternity have begun pouring in. Even Ajay Devgn took to social media a day ago to pen a long note expressing his grief over Kohli’s demise.

Kohli’s directorial debut Phool Aur Kaante, which starred Ajay Devgn in the lead, went on to become a significant success and established the actor in Hindi cinema. He subsequently directed films across genres and continued his association with some of the biggest names in the industry.

Kuku Kohli was married to actress Aruna Irani in 1990. The couple did not have children together. It was Kohli’s second marriage. From his first marriage to Rita Kohli, he had two daughters, Pooja Kohli and Karishma Kohli.

Pooja Kohli went on to become a producer, while Karishma Kohli pursued filmmaking. Karishma worked as an assistant director on films including Ek Tha Tiger (2012) and Bajrangi Bhaijaan (2015), both directed by Kabir Khan. She also co-directed the Netflix series The Fame Game (2022). Karishma married actor Mikhail Yawalkar in 2025.

Salman Khan’s message comes as a personal expression of grief for the veteran filmmaker, while also extending support to Aruna Irani and the rest of Kohli’s family during the difficult time.

Also Read: Phool Aur Kaante filmmaker Kuku Kohli dies

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