Written and directed by Akash A Kaushik, Udta Teer is scheduled to release in cinemas on October 23, 2026.

Udta Teer New Trailer Out Now: Ayushmann Khurrana and Sara Ali Khan offer a fresh glimpse of comedy and action

Dharma Productions and Sikhya Entertainment have released a new trailer for Udta Teer following the response to the film’s first trailer. The latest preview offers another glimpse into the film’s comic world, featuring humorous situations, unexpected twists and action-packed moments. With a fresh set of scenes, the trailer builds on the film’s comedy-driven premise and offers audiences a closer look at what to expect from the upcoming theatrical release.

Udta Teer New Trailer Out Now: Ayushmann Khurrana and Sara Ali Khan offer a fresh glimpse of comedy and action

Headlined by Ayushmann Khurrana and Sara Ali Khan, Udta Teer has drawn attention for its unconventional premise and distinct approach to comedy. The new trailer expands on the situations surrounding its characters, highlighting the humour and unpredictable developments that form part of the narrative. With its ensemble cast and a mix of comedy and action, the film aims to bring an entertaining story to the big screen.

The film also features Rahul Bose, Ram Kapoor, Suhail Nayyar, Gulshan Grover, Mukul Dev, Raghubir Yadav, Brijendra Kala and Supriya Pilgaonkar in key roles. Written and directed by Akash A Kaushik, Udta Teer combines comedy, action and adventure, with the new trailer offering a further glimpse into the film’s narrative and the situations that drive its story.

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The project marks another collaboration between Dharma Productions and Sikhya Entertainment. It is produced by Karan Johar, Adar Poonawalla, Apoorva Mehta, Guneet Monga Kapoor and Achin Jain. With the latest trailer now out, the film’s promotional campaign continues ahead of its scheduled theatrical release.

Dharma Productions and Sikhya Entertainment present Udta Teer, a Sikhya Entertainment production produced by Karan Johar, Adar Poonawalla, Apoorva Mehta, Guneet Monga Kapoor and Achin Jain. The film stars Ayushmann Khurrana and Sara Ali Khan alongside Raghubir Yadav, Brijendra Kala, Gulshan Grover, Suhail Nayyar, Rahul Bose, Mukul Dev, Ram Kapoor and Supriya Pilgaonkar.

Also Read : Sara Ali Khan recreates Amrita Singh’s iconic Waaris look during Udta Teer promotion; see pics

More Pages: Udta Teer Box Office Collection

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