Sara Ali Khan recently brought a nostalgic touch to the promotions of her upcoming film Udta Teer as she recreated a look associated with her mother, actor Amrita Singh, from the 1988 film Waaris. Sara, along with her co-star Ayushmann Khurrana, travelled to Punjab as part of the promotional activities for the film and embraced the local culture during their visit.

Sara Ali Khan recreates Amrita Singh’s iconic Waaris look during Udta Teer promotion; see pics

For the Punjab promotions, Sara opted for a blush-pink traditional Punjabi suit, which drew comparisons to a similar look worn by Amrita Singh in Waaris. Amrita had appeared in a pink Punjabi suit while shooting for one of the film’s songs, and Sara’s latest appearance appeared to pay tribute to that fashion moment.

Sara also shared a series of pictures featuring herself and her mother, further highlighting the connection between the two looks. Along with the photographs, she used lyrics from the song as the caption, writing, “Mommy did you ever think aapke pyaar ki Umar ek din itni hogi.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sara Ali Khan (@saraalikhan95)

During the promotional visit, Sara was seen enjoying some of the local experiences with Ayushmann. The actor shared glimpses of herself drinking lassi and riding a tractor with her co-star. She also interacted with the audience in Punjabi and spoke about the film’s theatrical release while encouraging people to watch it in cinemas.

Ayushmann, meanwhile, opted for a denim look paired with a white shirt featuring the words “Udta Teer”. In one of the moments from the visit, he was seen driving a tractor while Sara sat beside him. The promotional video concluded with the two actors posing together, with Sara resting her head on Ayushmann’s shoulder.

Directed by [director's name if applicable], Udta Teer stars Ayushmann as Bilal Ahmad, a Pakistani spy who suffers from memory loss. The film also features Rahul Bose, Ram Kapoor, Gulshan Grover, Mukul Dev, Suhail Nayyar, Raghubir Yadav, Brijendra Kala, Sandeep Anand, Supriya Pilgaonkar and Smita Tambe in prominent roles.

The film’s release date has also been revised. Udta Teer, which was earlier scheduled to arrive in theatres on October 9, will now release on October 23. The change has been made to allow better theatrical footfall after films including Drishyam: The Conclusion and The Vvaan: Force of the Forrest complete their theatrical runs.

Also Read : Will India-Pakistan themed Udta Teer release in UAE-GCC? Guneet Monga Kapoor BREAKS silence; Ayushmann Khurrana says, “This is India’s FIRST patriotic comedy!”

More Pages: Udta Teer Box Office Collection

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