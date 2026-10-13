Sobhita Dhulipala’s career has spanned Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, English and Hindi projects, allowing her to work across different film industries and explore varied cinematic narratives. With around 18 projects to her credit, the actor has taken on roles across languages and storytelling formats, building a filmography that does not follow a conventional path. While her diverse body of work might appear to be the result of a carefully planned career, Sobhita believes her journey has largely been shaped by the opportunities she received and the characters that resonated with her.

Sobhita Dhulipala on choosing roles that put women at the centre of their own stories: “I couldn’t have planned it”

In a recent interview, the actor reflected on whether she had anticipated building a career across multiple industries. Speaking about her journey, she said, “My path has been about taking opportunities I have access to and throwing myself at the ones I feel strongly about. I couldn’t have planned it. But looking back, a pattern emerges: I am often a woman whose centre of gravity is in herself. Not defined by or propping up a man’s story. I have remained a woman with agency or wanting agency or attempting to have agency.”

Her response highlights a recurring element in her choice of roles. Despite working across different languages and film industries, Sobhita has frequently gravitated towards characters who have their own identities and perspectives. Her observation also points to her interest in portraying women whose narratives are not solely shaped by their relationships with male characters, but instead explore their own choices, ambitions and personal journeys.

Sobhita’s career has also allowed her to collaborate with filmmakers from different creative backgrounds, moving between distinct storytelling styles without being restricted to a particular industry or screen image. Each project has presented an opportunity to explore a new character and engage with a different cinematic world.

Although she did not set out with a fixed plan for her career, the actor’s choices appear to share a common thread. Her willingness to pursue projects she connects with, along with her interest in portraying women who seek control over their own lives, has shaped the direction of her filmography. For Sobhita, the journey has been less about following a predetermined path and more about trusting her instincts while taking on roles that align with her interests.

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