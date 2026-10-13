Actor Fatima Sana Shaikh has shared her views on safety in Bollywood and the continuing debate around pay parity between male and female actors. In an interview with Bollywood Hungama, Fatima said the film industry faces issues similar to those found across other professions, but believes the #MeToo movement has made Bollywood a safer workplace.

EXCLUSIVE: Fatima Sana Shaikh says Bollywood became “even more safer” after MeToo; calls pay disparity a “very mathematical approach”

Fatima is currently receiving attention for her role as ACP Jasleen Singh Soin in Hunkkaar: The Roar. The recently released show follows 17-year-old Meenu Rawat, played by Aneet Padda, who accuses a powerful godman of sexual assault. Against this backdrop, Fatima spoke about the wider issues of abuse of power and workplace safety.

Fatima Sana Shaikh says MeToo movement made Bollywood safer

When asked whether Bollywood is a safe industry, Fatima said she sees it as being comparable to other workplaces when it comes to such concerns. She also pointed to the changes that followed the #MeToo movement.

“100% it is as safe as any other industry; it is as unsafe as any other industry. So there is no difference here in terms of what happens in other industries. These cases happen everywhere,” she said.

Fatima added that she believes the industry has become safer following the movement.

“But I feel that after the MeToo movement, it has become even more safer as a place. There have been many cases, but it happens in every industry, which is very unfortunate,” she said.

The actor also stressed that acknowledging the existence of such cases should not mean dismissing the experiences of those who have faced harassment or abuse.

“That doesn't mean that you belittle anybody or someone's journey or someone's pain. But when there are men in positions of power, there will be abuse of power,” Fatima said.

Fatima on why pay parity remains a challenge

Addressing the disparity in remuneration between male and female stars, Fatima said the issue is often viewed through a commercial lens by producers. According to her, the amount an actor is paid is linked to the audience and box office returns they are expected to generate.

“I feel that there are two problems here. One is that if we only look at the math, a producer puts in money. They think that this actor or these actors will bring this many people to theatres. So I have invested this much and this is my return on investment. This is the math,” she explained.

Fatima said male stars are often paid more because they are perceived to bring larger audiences and openings. “So with men, what happens is that more audiences go. They get bigger openings. If it is a female-led film, there are very few actresses who get big openings. So they will say that if I get only this much with this actress, I will pay her this much,” she said.

Calling it an unfortunate approach, Fatima added, “Unfortunately, it is a very mathematical approach that we have.”

‘It’s an even better time for us to get equal pay’

Fatima also questioned whether the traditional box office argument still holds as strongly as it once did. She pointed out that only a limited number of actors can consistently deliver major openings and noted the success of films led by newcomers.

“Those days are gone. There are probably two or three who can do that. Apart from that, no one really can,” she said.

She further pointed to the success of recent films featuring newer talent and argued that the changing box office landscape could create an opportunity to push for greater pay parity.

“The rules don't really apply now. So it is an even better time for us to get equal pay,” Fatima said.

Also Read: Fatima Sana Shaikh shares glimpses of her bike’s transformation as she gives it a customised makeover: “Couldn’t be happier with how she turned out”

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