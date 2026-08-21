Pakistani singer Mustafa Zahid, whose voice became closely associated with the 2007 film Awarapan through songs such as ‘Toh Phir Aao’ and ‘Tera Mera Rishta’, recently shared an emotional reaction to the release of Awarapan 2. The singer opened up about watching the sequel in a theatre and hearing his iconic track during its opening scene.

Mustafa Zahid gets emotional watching Awarapan 2 opening scene featuring ‘Toh Phir Aao’: “19 years of my life flashed before my eyes”

As ‘Toh Phir Aao’ played on the big screen, the audience responded with loud cheers. Videos capturing Mustafa’s reaction also surfaced online. Sharing one such video on social media, the singer reflected on the impact of the moment and his journey since the first Awarapan.

He wrote, “Nearly two decades ago, Awarapan gave me a place in millions of hearts. Tonight, sitting in a theatre watching Awarapan 2, time stood still. In that opening minute, 19 years of my life flashed before my eyes.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝐌𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐚𝐟𝐚 𝐙𝐚𝐡𝐢𝐝 (@mustafazahids)

He added, “For 19 years, I carried these songs with me to every stage, every city and every concert. When I was approached about my songs for the sequel, I never had an issue with making space for new voices. I’ve always believed in giving back and making way for what comes next. All I ever asked for was dignity and due credit for what I had contributed to this legacy.”

The singer further spoke about what the songs and his contribution to the franchise meant to him. According to Mustafa, receiving dignity and recognition for his work was what mattered most. “Tonight, the film began with my voice, followed by the loud cheers from the crowd and in that particular moment, I think I received what I always wanted: Dignity & Insane amount of love from all of you.”

Mustafa congratulated the cast and makers of Awarapan 2 and hinted that the franchise could potentially reunite again in the future. “Maybe years from now, we’ll meet again for 3.0.” He ended his emotional note on a playful note for his fans, writing, “You’re crying, I’m not."

Awarapan 2 released in theatres on August 14, 2026. According to the figures provided, the Emraan Hashmi-starrer has earned Rs. 111.42 crores net in India so far, while its India gross stands at Rs. 132.92 crores. Its worldwide gross has crossed Rs. 153 crores.

Also Read : Pakistani singer Mustafa Zahid set to reunite with Emraan Hashmi’s Awarapan 2 for new promotional version of ‘Tera Mera Rishta’: Report

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