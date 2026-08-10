Spider-Man: Brand New Day is having an unstoppable run at the box office. Yet the other Hollywood film, The Odyssey, remains rock-solid at the box office. It's currently in its fourth week and in 24 days, it has collected Rs. 166.89 crores. If we count all languages, the total collections amount to Rs. 178.31 crores.

The Odyssey stays rock-solid despite Spider-Man: Brand New Day; collects Rs. 166.89 cr in 24 days; IMAX contributes HUGE Rs. 74.21 cr

The Odyssey opened at Rs. 16.08 crores and went on to record an opening weekend of Rs. 56.85 crores. After collecting Rs. 85.65 crores in its first week, it added another Rs. 45.67 crores in Week 2. Spider-Man: Brand New Day was released on Thursday, July 30, the 14th day of The Odyssey’s run, and its arrival did impact the Christopher Nolan-directed film. A day earlier, The Odyssey had collected Rs. 4.46 crores, but on July 30, its collections dropped to Rs. 2.79 crores.

But The Odyssey picked up on Friday, July 31, when it collected Rs. 3.41 crores. On August 1 and 2, it earned Rs. 5.66 crores and Rs. 5.72 crores respectively and remained rock-steady in the weekdays. This way, it earned Rs. 24.15 crores in Week 3.

What is interesting to note is that the collections fell by 46.68% in Week 2 compared to Week 1. In the subsequent week, earnings dropped by just 47.12%, despite the Spider-Man mania.

While The Odyssey collected Rs. 2.23 crores on Thursday, August 6, the earnings increased on Friday, August 7, when the period epic collected Rs. 2.54 crores. The collections on August 8 and August 9 were Rs. 4.49 crores and Rs. 4.39 crores respectively. Hence, the film has collected Rs. 11.42 crores in its fourth weekend and will end the week with Rs. 15-16 crores.

The crazy IMAX performance

Meanwhile, the IMAX format has played a major role in the collections of The Odyssey. This is the first film to be completely filmed in IMAX and hence, there’s a tremendous demand to catch the film in the premium format. As a result, the footfalls in the IMAX version are very strong. Bollywood Hungama had earlier reported that in 13 days, the share of IMAX collections are a huge Rs. 48.25 crores. This is when the film had earned Rs. 132.65 crores.

To date, the IMAX format of The Odyssey has collected Rs. 74.21 crores (Rs. 73.77 crores from English and Rs. 44 lakhs from Hindi), accounting for nearly 41.62% of the film’s total collections. Interestingly, the contribution from IMAX has increased significantly as the film’s run has progressed. In Week 3, when The Odyssey collected Rs. 25.30 crores across all languages, IMAX screens contributed Rs. 16.10 crores. In other words, IMAX alone accounted for a massive 63.64% of the film’s Week 3 collections.

However, in the fourth weekend, the IMAX share jumped further to 67.14%. Of the film’s total collections of Rs. 11.44 crores across all languages, IMAX screens alone contributed Rs. 7.68 crores. If all premium formats (IMAX, HDR By Barco, 4DX, MX4D, EPIQ and Dolby) are taken into account, they contributed a staggering 71.15% of The Odyssey’s total fourth-weekend collections.

Even after completing 24 days, the demand for The Odyssey in IMAX remains rock-steady. For instance, as of 8:45 am on August 10, the 9:45 am show at the IMAX screen of PVR Phoenix Lower Parel, Mumbai, had already sold around 80 tickets. The figure is likely to touch 100 tickets by the time the show begins, which is remarkable for a Monday morning, especially for a film in its fourth week. Moreover, tickets for these premium-format shows are priced considerably higher than those for regular 2D shows, which has played a major role in driving the film’s collections. At this rate, The Odyssey has a shot at a lifetime collection of Rs. 180 crores from its English version alone.

The 24-day collections of The Odyssey

Week 1 - Rs. 85.65 cr

Week 2 - Rs. 45.67 cr

Week 3 - Rs. 24.15 cr

Week 4 [3 days] - Rs. 11.42 cr

The 24-day collections of The Odyssey in the IMAX format

Week 1 - Rs. 27.97 cr

Week 2 - Rs. 22.45 cr

Week 3 - Rs. 16.10 cr

Week 4 [3 days] - Rs. 7.68 cr

Also Read: Exhibitors hail Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey for becoming highest-grossing IMAX release in India: “Moviegoers embraced it not merely as a film to watch, but as a cinematic experience to revisit”

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